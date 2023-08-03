90.5 WESA’S Katie Blackley honored as one of 22 Rising Stars in Public Media

Katie Blackley, 90.5 WESA's digital editor/producer, has been named one of 22 Rising Stars in Public Media for 2023 by Current, the nonprofit news organization that covers U.S. public media.

Blackley is a member of Current’s inaugural cohort of Rising Stars — all early- and mid-career U.S. public media employees who have been recognized for the mark they are making on their media organizations and their communities. They work in different disciplines within public media — content, development, tech, digital, marketing and engagement — at stations and national media organizations in 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Judges selected Blackley and the other Rising Stars from among 238 nominations detailing employees’ successes in introducing new ideas, voices or skills to their stations and organizations, or in overcoming specific obstacles or challenges in their work or lives.

“There’s so much talent in public media,” said Current Executive Director Julie Drizin. “We wanted to recognize exceptional individuals and raise their profiles on a national level.”

Blackley began reporting and crafting stories for WESA as an intern before joining the station full-time in 2016. As a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast reports.

She's the producer and host of WESA’s Good Question! series and podcast, and she often is found exploring the city, answering inquiries from curious listeners.

Additionally, she reports on Pittsburgh's LGBTQ+ community, manages social media accounts and produces videos for the station, and until recently, recruited, supervised and mentored student journalists in its internship program. She's also the author of a book based on the Good Question! series.

“Katie is an extraordinary talent and extraordinary multitasker. She has to be, given the multiple roles she’s carved out within our newsroom — reporter, fill-in host, gifted and sensitive photographer, intern-program leader, podcast host — all in addition to her primary role as digital editor,” said Cindi Lash, vice president, news, for Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp., WESA’s parent company.

“Even more notable, though, is how Katie pitches in to support her colleagues — unfailingly and unstintingly,” Lash said. “She’s the kind of colleague who makes a tough assignment more enjoyable and every assignment she touches better.

"Through her daily actions and outreach, she has established great trust throughout our newsroom, our company, our community and our network of supporters. To us, she is indispensable.”

Learn more about Blackley and other 2023 Rising Stars of Public Media here.

