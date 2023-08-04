© 2023 90.5 WESA
90.5 WESA Station News

90.5 WESA’s 'The Confluence' concludes production

90.5 WESA
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
A brick building with silver lettering and tall windows in the front.
90.5 WESA

 90.5 WESA (Pittsburgh’s NPR News Station) has announced that “The Confluence” – its daily news interview program – will end production on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.  The program has been part of WESA’s weekday program lineup since 2018.

Mike Sauter, vice president of broadcasting for Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp., stated that “The Confluence has had a great run on WESA, and we’re proud of the journalism it brought to Pittsburgh during the past five years.”

He also noted that “WESA will continue to integrate great interviews and roundtable discussions about issues facing the region into our other daily programs, including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered."

“The Confluence” began as a weekly program on WESA in 2016 as a successor to “Essential Pittsburgh” (which ended its run that year) and became a daily program in 2018. During the past five years, the program has been honored with multiple awards, and host Kevin Gavin was recognized in 2021 by The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania with its “Service to Journalism Award."  

Terry O’Reilly, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp., said, “We are grateful to Kevin, to Editor/Producer Marylee Williams, Producer Laura Tsutsui and to all the listeners who made 'The Confluence' and its meaningful conversations a part of their day.”

