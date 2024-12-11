What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Dec. 13-15)

Relive "A Christmas Story," check out ice sculptures at an Oakland holiday festival or listen to the Pittsburgh Symphony's "Holiday Pops" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Theater

“A Christmas Story,” the 1983 film based on the writings of Jean Shepard, has provided holiday iconography to rival Rudolph and Frosty, from tongues cleaving to icy lamp posts to overstuffed snowsuits. Playwright Philip Grecian’s stage adaptation, a hit in its own right, has returned to Pittsburgh Public Theater. The ensemble cast features Jamie Agnello, Tim McGeever, and Avery Schneider as Ralphie. Performances continue Downtown through Dec. 22.

Words

Classical scholar and translator Emily Wilson continues the International Poetry Forum’s comeback season. Wilson, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is best known for her acclaimed translations of “The Odyssey” and “The Iliad,” the latter published just last year. The MacArthur and Guggenheim fellow will recite a selection of her work at Oakland’s Carnegie Music Hall on Fri., Dec. 13.

Music

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra trots out the mistletoe and holly with its annual Holiday Pops program . Byron Stripling conducts the orchestra, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and guest vocalist Mamie Parris in a program ranging from “Sleigh Ride” to the Hallelujah chorus and even some sing-along favorites. There are eight performances at Heinz Hall from Fri., Dec. 13, through Dec. 22, including a sensory-friendly show on Sat., Dec. 14.

Theater

Dickens meets Conan Doyle in “A Sherlock Christmas.” Mark Shanahan’s seasonal mash-up finds an adult Tiny Tim recruiting Holmes to investigate the suspicious death of one Ebeneezer Scrooge. Kinetic Theatre Company stages the Pittsburgh premiere of this 2021 off-Broadway favorite, starring David Whalen and James FitzGerald. Performances in Oakland’s Henry Heymann Theater run Fri., Dec. 13, through Dec. 22.

Festival

Oakland turns the lights up brighter with Illuminate Your Imagination . The free, family-oriented event shuts down a portion of Oakland Avenue for three hours of live music, face-painting, live ice-sculpting, the Glow in the Dark Puppet Show and the concluding Glow in the Dark Parade. The festival, part of Oakland Business Improvement District’s seasonal Glowland series, runs 3-6 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14.