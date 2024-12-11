© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Dec. 13-15)

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST
Two adults and a child in a bunny costume on a stage.
Maranie R. Staab
/
Pittsburgh Public Theater
"A Christmas Story" continues at Pittsburgh Public Theater through Dec. 22.

Relive "A Christmas Story," check out ice sculptures at an Oakland holiday festival or listen to the Pittsburgh Symphony's "Holiday Pops" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Theater
“A Christmas Story,” the 1983 film based on the writings of Jean Shepard, has provided holiday iconography to rival Rudolph and Frosty, from tongues cleaving to icy lamp posts to overstuffed snowsuits. Playwright Philip Grecian’s stage adaptation, a hit in its own right, has returned to Pittsburgh Public Theater. The ensemble cast features Jamie Agnello, Tim McGeever, and Avery Schneider as Ralphie. Performances continue Downtown through Dec. 22.

Words
Classical scholar and translator Emily Wilson continues the International Poetry Forum’s comeback season. Wilson, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is best known for her acclaimed translations of “The Odyssey” and “The Iliad,” the latter published just last year. The MacArthur and Guggenheim fellow will recite a selection of her work at Oakland’s Carnegie Music Hall on Fri., Dec. 13.

Music
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra trots out the mistletoe and holly with its annual Holiday Pops program. Byron Stripling conducts the orchestra, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and guest vocalist Mamie Parris in a program ranging from “Sleigh Ride” to the Hallelujah chorus and even some sing-along favorites. There are eight performances at Heinz Hall from Fri., Dec. 13, through Dec. 22, including a sensory-friendly show on Sat., Dec. 14.

Theater
Dickens meets Conan Doyle in “A Sherlock Christmas.” Mark Shanahan’s seasonal mash-up finds an adult Tiny Tim recruiting Holmes to investigate the suspicious death of one Ebeneezer Scrooge. Kinetic Theatre Company stages the Pittsburgh premiere of this 2021 off-Broadway favorite, starring David Whalen and James FitzGerald. Performances in Oakland’s Henry Heymann Theater run Fri., Dec. 13, through Dec. 22.

Festival
Oakland turns the lights up brighter with Illuminate Your Imagination. The free, family-oriented event shuts down a portion of Oakland Avenue for three hours of live music, face-painting, live ice-sculpting, the Glow in the Dark Puppet Show and the concluding Glow in the Dark Parade. The festival, part of Oakland Business Improvement District’s seasonal Glowland series, runs 3-6 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14.

Film
A genuine Warhol Superstar visits the Harris Theater. Gerard Malanga, who was Andy Warhol’s primary assistant in the 1960s and an actor, poet and photographer, hits town for the premiere of three of his own newly restored short films. “Gerard Malanga: Secret Cinema” includes a post-screening poetry reading and Q&A with Malanga. The show is Sat., Dec. 14.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More