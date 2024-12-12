State of the artists: Survey suggests struggles in Pittsburgh

This is WESA Arts, a weekly newsletter by Bill O'Driscoll providing in-depth reporting about the Pittsburgh area art scene. Sign up here to get it every Wednesday afternoon.

By many measures, Gavin Benjamin is among Pittsburgh’s more successful artists. His distinctive, mostly collage-based work exploring race and history and honoring Black culture is hung in museums and recognized internationally. He’s represented by multiple galleries. And he earns grants and gets written about in contemporary art magazines.

So why did the Guyana-born artist, who has lived and worked in Lawrenceville for well over a decade, recently move his life largely to Columbus, Ohio?

The answer is complicated, but a lot of it has to do with housing. Benjamin’s lease came up in June and his landlord in that very in-demand neighborhood didn’t renew.

Benjamin was also tired of living in a place where properties are routinely bought up by corporations. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want to live like this,’” he says.

He also bemoans the lack of neighborhood-serving retail on bar- and boutique-heavy Butler Street.

Benjamin was speaking by phone from Columbus, where he’s found an apartment for half the rent in a neighborhood with a better community feel.

Among Benjamin’s latest international honors is inclusion in the 2024 Havana Biennial, in Cuba. For the time being, he still returns to Pittsburgh every couple weeks, staying in Airbnbs and working in his space in Lawrenceville’s Radiant Hall Studios.

But his story is worth keeping in mind in light of the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council’s latest Artist Community Survey Report. This year, the biannual survey drew responses from some 330 artists from the region who checked in about their quality of life and prospects for success.

The results were not especially upbeat.

About one in four respondents reported making less than $15,000 a year from all income sources, artistic and otherwise. That would put artists’ poverty rate at more than twice that of Allegheny County as a whole.

Meanwhile, the proportion of artists owning homes here has dropped, from about 60% in 2016 — the year of GPAC’s first artist survey — to 53.8% this year.

Well over half of the artists surveyed (57%) made less than a quarter of their incomes from their art. Interestingly, artists who made more than 75% of their incomes from art were more likely than average to fall into both the lowest- and highest-paid categories.

While the survey was anonymous (and participants were paid $15 each), the report quoted a few artists to illustrate the precarity they feel in what for most — whether sculptors, actors, poets or cellists — is a gig economy.

“Pittsburgh strongly needs to increase minimum wage, and more arts organizations need to move toward livable wages for freelancers over token stipends,” wrote one theater and media artist.

“Relying on ephemeral teaching gigs always feels like it comes with a risk and a feast or famine mentality,” wrote a visual and craft artist. “[I] would like to approach life with more balance but I feel concerned about having enough income each month.”

Artists, of course, are special in the vibrancy they bring to a community. But they are typical in their needs for such basics as housing and health care. In the report, GPAC executive director Patrick Fisher sets the challenge for the arts community in the context of the larger struggle for social equity.

“Advocacy for policies that include affordable housing and guarantee household-sustaining wages must include the creative sector,” he writes. “This is our call to action: a challenge to all in Southwestern Pennsylvania to recognize and uplift artists as essential contributions to our region’s vibrancy, cultural identity, and as voices crucial to meaningful societal reform.”

Pittsburgh is widely regarded as a strong city for the arts; GPAC’s own reports over the years have told us so.

So what does it mean that 12.4% of the respondents in the new survey — and 18.4% of respondents of color — say they plan to leave the region, presumably because they think they could do better elsewhere?

“If we don’t do something to address these systemic issues, we run the risk of even more departures,” said Patrick Fisher.

Gavin Benjamin, who has one foot out of town, wasn’t aware of GPAC’s survey. And his reasons for heading west weren’t all about real estate.

In other critiques of Pittsburgh’s arts ecosystem, he cites a dearth of local buyers for locally sourced art (“Everyone basically goes to New York”) and contends that rather than building their own businesses, Pittsburgh artists rely too heavily on the network of nonprofit groups and foundations that so many observers have traditionally viewed as the strengths of the scene.

Simply put, he says, “I think we can do better all the way around.”