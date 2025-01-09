Pittsburgh exhibit chronicles one man’s love of Black comics art

This is WESA Arts, a weekly newsletter by Bill O'Driscoll providing in-depth reporting about the Pittsburgh area art scene. Sign up here to get it every Wednesday afternoon.

An exhibit closing this weekend tells a story of Black Americans in the comics — and also of one Pittsburgh man’s lifelong fascination with the art form.

“Collections in Black: A Celebration of Black Comic Book Culture” was organized for the August Wilson African American Cultural Center by Phillip Thompson. You might know him as DJ Big Phill, one of the city’s most popular record-spinners. But he’s also a dedicated comics collector, specializing in original art, published comics and more by and about Black characters and Black history, whether Marvel superheroes or figures from real life.

The show’s highlights include “The Brown Bomber,” a five-page 1941 True Comics biography of heavyweight boxing champ Joe Louis. Thompson says it was the first time a Black person was ever positively portrayed on the cover of or inside a comic book. “Before that, we were a bunch of coons, jigaboos, sidekicks, all type of racial stereotypes,” he says.

“That is a piece that I will never let go of,” he adds.

There are also, of course, tributes to Marvel’s Black Panther, mainstream comics’ first Black superhero. One vitrine in the AWAACC’s spacious galleries encases the 1976 issue of Jungle Action in which T’Challa battles the Ku Klux Klan. It was among the books Thompson recalls from his childhood in Penn Hills, when he and his brothers would sneak forbidden looks at his father’s comics collection at his home on the North Side.

“I was just mesmerized by those images,” he says.

Half of “Collections in Black” is drawn from Thompson’s personal trove. But it digs well beyond characters familiar from his childhood and latter-day Hollywood blockbusters (Marvel’s The Falcon and Luke Cage also among them).

Pittsburgh also figures heavily in the show.

One section features the work of Pittsburgh native Jackie Ormes, who with the 1937 debut of her Pittsburgh Courier strip “Torchy Brown” became the country’s first widely published Black female cartoonist. She had a longer-running success in the ’40s and ’50s with “Patty-Jo ’n’ Ginger.”

Thompson also honors Matt Baker, a Westinghouse High School grad who was among the nation’s top comics artists from the 1940s until his untimely death, in 1958. Baker contributed to titles like Fightin’ Marines, Teen-Age Romances and Jungle Comics, and drew the pre-Wonder Woman female superhero Phantom Lady. Baker’s work — his women tended toward the statuesque — helped inspire the ’50s backlash against comics as a corrupting influence, typified by books such as “Seduction of the Innocent.”

“He drew white women so well it was a problem,” quips Thompson.

Thompson’s own love of comics was inspired both by his father’s off-limits trove and by his stepfather, who in the late ’70s gave him the books — “It was a Thor, Spider-Man and a Marvel double feature that featured Captain America” — that became his first small collection.

Now 53, Thompson is part of a network of collectors, some of whom supplied pieces for “Collections in Black.” When not doing DJ gigs or teaching multimedia for the after-school program at nonprofit ACH Clear Pathways, he frequently travels the country for conventions and other events.

The AWAACC thought enough of his work that it made him a 2024 B.U.I.L.D. artist in residence. The exhibit also features a short documentary film he made, also titled “Collections in Black.”

Rare comics these days can sell for millions. While Thompson typically buys pieces for three or four figures, he's prominent enough that later this month he'll help curate a Collections in Black gallery at the prestigious Original Art Expo, in Orlando, Fla.

He describes “Collections in Black,” though, as a labor of love.

“I needed people to understand our cultural history in this art form, and I think it’s been overlooked for too long,” he says. “My whole thing is, if not me, who?”

“Collections in Black” continues through Sun., Jan. 12. Admission is free.