© 2025 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsburgh Public Theater artistic director to depart in July

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:24 PM EST
Blonde woman in a gray top
Pittsburgh Public Theater
Marya Sea Kaminski's seven-year tenure as Pittsburgh Public Theater's artistic director will conclude in July.

Longtime artistic director Marya Sea Kaminski is taking her curtain call at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Kaminski joined the company in 2018 after an acclaimed tenure at Seattle Repertory Theatre and led it through the pandemic, a uniquely challenging time for performing arts groups.

The Public, based in Downtown’s 650-seat O’Reilly Theater, is Pittsburgh’s largest independent theater company. Kaminski will remain on the job until July, and close the group’s 50th season by directing a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night.”

“It has been an incredible honor to lead Pittsburgh Public Theater through this period of catalytic change for the company and in our field,” she said in a statement.

Notable productions during Kaminski’s tenure included her own adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and hits like “Little Shop of Horrors” and the world premiere of the musical “Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For,” about the Pittsburgh jazz legend.

Under Kaminski, the Public staged works ranging from classics and crowd pleasers — “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “A Christmas Story: The Play,” “Murder on the Orient Express” — to newer plays like Lauren Yee’s “Young Americans.” The company made room for local voices too: The 2023-24 season, for instance, concluded with the premiere of Pittsburgh playwright Mark Clayton Southers’ “The Coffin Maker.”

Kaminski also greatly increased diverse representation on stage at the Public, with productions like “A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Harlem,” and launched initiatives like the Resident Artist program, whose first participant, Justin Emeka, directed the latter.

During the pandemic, many performing arts groups turned to online programming. The Public was especially quick to respond. Kaminski launched Public PlayTime, a series of more than 30 staged readings that began less than a week after the initial lockdown began and involved more than 100 artists from around the country.

Kaminski will remain at the Public through June. In her final show, “Twelfth Night,” she will direct dozens of citizen artists onstage alongside professional performers. The show is part of the new Public Works program.

Kaminski plans to remain in Pittsburgh and continue to work in theater, according to a Public spokesperson.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More