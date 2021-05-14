Arts, Sports & Culture

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2.
As the Philadelphia Flyers put shots on goal, they’re pushing shots into arms.
The inaugural Pittsburgh Literary Festival emphasizes works in translation.
Architect Daniel Libeskind reimagined the footprint of the World Trade Center and also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.
Kennywood opens this Saturday. The park will use COVID-19 safety measures similar to last season, but will return to regular operating hours. The park will operate at 75% capacity and is encouraging guests to reserve tickets online.
A Pittsburgh troupe is performing pandemic theater in a storefront.
After going entirely virtual in 2020, this year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival marks a partial return to an in-person festival, but with a pandemic twist.
A new biography of Alexander Graham Bell explores his mixed legacy as a teacher of the deaf.
Virtual spring showcase for local artisans debuts next week.
An author discusses her new book about Black people's search for freedom on Native land in the 19th-century American territories
The club announced its longtime coach has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers with one Super Bowl victory.