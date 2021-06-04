© 2021 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh Thunderbirds Ultimate League Returns After More Than A Year-Long Hiatus

90.5 WESA | By Ashton Jones
Published June 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Thunderbirds ultimate frisbee
Ashton Jones
/
90.5 WESA
A player on the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds ultimate team practices on Thursday, June 3, 2021, ahead of their upcoming season.

The Pittsburgh Thunderbirds ultimate league kicks off its 6th season this weekend. The game, originally known as ultimate Frisbee, has become more popular locally in recent years.

Pittsburgh Thunderbirds ultimate frisbee sports
Ashton Jones
A member of the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds practice on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Thunderbirds formed in 2015, and have 30 players. General manager Andrew Gardner says the team is excited to be back from its hiatus, which lasted more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It really felt like a time when we were just completely disconnected, so it really meant a lot when things were starting to look brighter and then there were vaccines. It was like, here's a return to play plan,” Gardner said. “And when we finally got back on the field together, it was like we picked up right where we left off."

The Pittsburgh Thunderbirds will play The Boston Glory on Saturday, June 5, at 6 p.m. at the JC Stone Field in North Park.

Ashton Jones
Ashton is from Louisville, Kentucky studying art and biology at Carnegie Mellon University. She is concentrating her creative studies in photography in pursuit of a career in photojournalism.
See stories by Ashton Jones
