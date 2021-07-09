Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Rolls Into Town With 10 Days Of Races, Parades And Classic Corvettes

The 39th annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, featuring the nation’s only vintage car race held on city streets, begins 10 days of motorsport events on July 15. Autistic and intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) charities have been central to the Grand Prix’s mission since its founding in 1983.

Smaller scale events in 2020 raised $60,000, bringing the donation total since 1983 to just short of $6 million, according to the organization’s website . Executive director Dan DelBianco hopes this year’s support of the Merakey Allegheny Valley School and the Autism Society of Pittsburgh will reach that goal, but says relationships with charities are about more than just donations.

“Not only are we driven to raise funds for them, but both organizations are vital parts of what we do, supplying volunteers to sell merchandise and help park cars and help organize the event,” DelBianco said.

The organization will put on two race weekends — one in Beaver County and the signature vintage race in Schenley Park — car shows, parades, parties and a black tie gala. To help support the race to $6 million, the Schenley Park weekend will require a $5 adult admission fee.

DelBianco said there’s something for everybody in the motorsport mayhem, whether it’s the Walnut Street car show or the exciting race weekends.

“Grand Prix means a lot of things to a lot of people, which is why it takes us 10 days to do the entire thing,” he said.