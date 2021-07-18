Pennsylvania Athletes To Watch During This Year's Tokyo Olympic And Paralympic Games

The postponed 2020 Summer Olympics will kick off on July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, with the Paralympics following on August 24. More than two dozen Pennsylvania natives or athletes who call the commonwealth home will compete in the games, including three raised in Pittsburgh. They’ll represent the U.S. in events like BMX, rugby, rowing and wheelchair basketball. Read below to find out more about the Tokyo-bound Pennsylvanians.

Casey Kaufhold (Archery) from Lancaster, Pa.

* Indicates the athlete is competing in the Paralympics