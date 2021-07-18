Pennsylvania Athletes To Watch During This Year's Tokyo Olympic And Paralympic Games
The postponed 2020 Summer Olympics will kick off on July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, with the Paralympics following on August 24. More than two dozen Pennsylvania natives or athletes who call the commonwealth home will compete in the games, including three raised in Pittsburgh. They’ll represent the U.S. in events like BMX, rugby, rowing and wheelchair basketball. Read below to find out more about the Tokyo-bound Pennsylvanians.
- David Abrahams* (Swimming) from Havertown, Pa.
- Justin Best (Rowing) from Kennett Square, Pa.
- Jennifer Brady (Tennis) - hometown Boca Raton, Fla., born in Harrisburg, Pa.
- Abby Dahlkemper (Soccer) - hometown Menlo Park, Calif., born in Lancaster, Pa.
- Phillip Dutton (Equestrian) from West Grove, Pa.
- Tim Federowicz (Baseball) - hometown of Chapel Hill, N.C., born in Erie, Pa.
- Hali Flickinger (Swimming) from Spring Grove, Pa.
- English Gardner (Track and Field) - hometown of Willingboro, N.J., born in Philadelphia, Pa.
- Michael Grady (Rowing) from Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Jake Hoyle (Fencing) - hometown Wallingford, Pa.
- Casey Kaufhold (Archery) from Lancaster, Pa.
- Joe Kovacs (Track and Field) from Bethlehem, Pa.
- Boyd Martin (Equestrian) born in Sydney, Australia with hometown of Cochranville, Pa.
- Scott McGough (Baseball) from Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Amanda McGrory* (Track and Field) - hometown Kennett Square, Pa.
- Nick Mead (Rowing) from Strafford, Pa.
- Alex Miklasevich (Rowing) from Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Shawn Morelli (Cycling) - hometown Meadville, Pa.
- Ryan Neiswender* (Wheelchair Basketball) from Lebanon, Pa.
- Kevin Polish* (Archery) from Carmichaels, Pa.
- Ariana Ramsey (Rugby) from Philadelphia, Pa.
- Payton Ridenour (BMX) from Pottstown, Pa.
- Allison Schmitt (Swimming) - hometown of Canton, MI, born in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Michael Shuey (Track and Field) from Johnsonburg, Pa.
- Mitch Stahl (Volleyball) from Chambersburg, Pa.
- John Stefanowicz (Wrestling) from New Park, Pa.
- David Taylor (Wrestling) from New Park, Pa.
- Kristen Thomas (Rugby) from Philadelphia, Pa.
- Julian Venonsky (Rowing) from Malvern, Pa.
- Ajeé Wilson (Track and Field) - hometown of Neptune, NJ, born in Philadelphia, Pa.
- Calahan Young* (Goalball) from Irwin, Pa.
* Indicates the athlete is competing in the Paralympics