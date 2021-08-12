Pittsburgh's Stage AE To Require Vaccine Proof For Concert-Goers

Stage AE today became Pittsburgh’s largest concert hall to require patrons to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

The policy, which takes effect Wednesday, was announced by the venue’s parent company, national chain AEG Presents.

And starting Oct. 1, the venue on the North Side will require proof of full vaccination to attend either indoor or outdoor concerts. A previous policy strongly encouraging patrons to wear facemasks will remain in place.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases rise locally and nationally, mostly as a result of the spread of the virus' delta variant and low vaccination rates.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, in a statement.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again," he said. "We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans and live-event workers.”

The full statement is here.

The vaccination policy includes venue staff, the statement said.

The Oct. 1 date was chosen to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status, according to the statement.

For those who do not wish to be vaccinated, a limited refund policy will be announced at a later time.

At least one independent Pittsburgh music venue, The Roboto Project, in Bloomfield, recently announced a similar policy.

