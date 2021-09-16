Light Up Night Is Back In ​Downtown Pittsburgh This Holiday Season

Downtown Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night will return to the city this year. In 2020, the 60th annual celebration of Light Up Night was canceled due to risks from COVID-19. But it's back this year with one big change: the event will take place on Nov. 20, the Saturday before Thanksgiving instead of Friday, when it was traditionally held.

Organizers say moving the event to the weekend will help minimize some of the biggest challenges of the day, such as rush-hour traffic and other weekday obligations such as work and school.

“Light Up Night marks the beginning of Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday celebrations, and we believe the move to Saturday night will allow us to expand on the experiences we can offer the community,” Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership president and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said in a statement.