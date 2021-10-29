© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome's debut book wins big literary prize

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published October 29, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT
Brian Broom
Andy Johanson
/
Brian Broome

Pittsburgh-based author Brian Broome’s debut book has won the prestigious Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction.

In “Punch Me Up To The Gods: A Memoir,” Broome tells his story of growing up Black and gay in small-town Ohio, as well as of his young-adult years in Pittsburgh, in the 1990s. Broome, now 50, also interrogates toxic masculinity as well as his own alcoholism and drug abuse.

On Thursday, it was announced that the critically acclaimed book beat out some 450 eligible nonfiction works for the prize, including five fellow finalists.

The Kirkus judges called the book “powerfully vulnerable and bleakly funny,” and praised its unique structure (it’s built around excerpts from Gwendolyn Brooks’ classic poem “We Real Cool”) and its self-lacerating but ultimately hopeful insight.

The Kirkus Prize is awarded by the magazine Kirkus Reviews. The prize comes with a cash award of $50,000.

The prize also includes awards in fiction and books for young readers. Another Pittsburgh author, Sharon G. Flake, was also a finalist this year for her young-adult novel “The Life I’m In.”

The Kirkus Prize has been awarded since 2014. Previous nonfiction winners have included Ta-Nehisi Coates, in 2015, for “Between The World and Me,” and Susan Faludi, in 2016, for “In The Darkroom.”

The announcement came just months after another Pittsburgh-based author, Deesha Philyaw, won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction for her own debut, the short-story collection "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies."

On Thursday's live YouTube broadcast of the virtual Kirkus awards ceremony, Broome appeared genuinely shocked when it was announced he'd won.

“Are you kidding me? Wow,” he said, before thanking his fellow nonfiction finalists, Kirkus Reviews, his agent, his editor, and his mother, among others.

Broome's May 2021 interview with WESA about the book is here.

Tags

Arts, Sports & CultureAuthorsBrian BroomePunch Me Up To The GodsKirkus PrizeTop Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More