Fenway Sports Group reaches an agreement to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins

Boston-based Fenway Sports Group will become the new owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team said in a statement today. The deal still requires the approval of the National Hockey League’s Board of Governors, a decision expected by the end of the year.

Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, who purchased the team in 1999, will remain on board. The team’s senior management, including CEO David Morehouse and COO Kevin Acklin, will continue in their roles.

Morehouse heralded Fenway Sports Group, or FSG, in a statement as “everything we could ask for in an ownership partner,” and said the company brings “the latest” in everything from sports research and player performance to “real estate development.”

The three-word phrase was the only nod to the more-than-decade-long fight to equitably redevelop the Lower Hill District, home to the former Civic Arena. FSG’s investment in Fenway Park in Boston has helped fuel gentrification in the surrounding area and pushed some residents out. Hill District residents have repeatedly raised concerns about a similar dynamic remaking their neighborhood.

However, Mayor Bill Peduto says new owners will still be bound by legal commitments made to the Hill District.

FSG chairman Tom Werner said in a statement that the Pittsburgh Penguins have a great history and a vibrant fan base. “We will work diligently to continue building on the remarkable Penguins’ tradition of championships and exciting play.”

FSG owns the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe, the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League, an auto racing team, and other entertainment and real estate properties.