Hop in line! Kennywood’s Kangaroo ride to return

Kennywood Park’s historic ride The Kangaroo is back. The ride closed in 2020, but has been renovated with new technology and branding.

After Kennywood officials announced the retirement of The Kangaroo last year, the Pittsburgh community’s very vocal discontent with the decision revived Kennywood’s efforts to preserve the coaster, according to Nick Paradise, Kennywood director of communications.

“It was a lot of loud vocal response from people that was one of disappointment and sadness,” Paradise said. “Certainly, you know, it resonated with us.”

Paradise said the ride’s generation-spanning tenure likely bolstered responses, too.

“Many of us, myself included, are born and bred Pittsburghers as well,” he said. “So we have an understanding of how important the ride is in those shared memories and shared experiences.”

The park solicited feedback on the ride’s rebranding efforts, which resulted in what Paradise called “more of a whimsical take on the kangaroo.” It'll be the "vintage" theme, after nearly 12,000 people voted on the new style.

The Kangaroo will be open for the park’s 2022 season. In the meantime, visitors can see the annual Holiday Lights, where more than one million Christmas lights have been installed throughout the park.

