One-year-old penguin at Pittsburgh Zoo had 'amazing’ recovery after wing amputation

A one-year-old penguin at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium recently made animal medical history.

Floppy, who was named at birth, became the first member of his species to get a wing successfully amputated, according to the zoo. He underwent surgery in September.

According to the zoo, aquarists “noticed some swelling near the young penguin’s shoulder” in August 2021, and an X-ray confirmed the gentoo penguin had broken a wing bone.

“The break wasn’t healing, so our animal care staff made the tough decision to amputate,” said Ian Hunter, public relations and media manager with the zoo.

After his Sept. 8 surgery, zoo staff helped Floppy re-learn “how to swim, dive, float, navigate his habitat, and exit the water.” A small ramp was installed in his habitat for additional assistance. Now, Hunter says Floppy is back in his colony.

“He is doing amazing! He is swimming and exiting the water very well,” Hunter said. “Everyone is very excited about how he is progressing.”

Floppy, who was born at the zoo, reentered the black and gold colony “very smoothly.”

