New program offers cultural discounts to library-card holders
As of Wednesday, cardholders at any Allegheny County public library can access free or discounted tickets to cultural attractions from the Carnegie Museum of Art to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
RAD Pass is a program of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, funded by a RADical Impact Grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District. The online ticketing system is for users 18 and older. Library card-holders can sign up for a RAD Pass and then browse through a regularly updated list of events by date and venue to reserve tickets.
Ticket offers are subject to availability by venue.
The complete list of participating venues includes: The Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, Kelly-Strayhorn Theater, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Opera, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.