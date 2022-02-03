© 2022 90.5 WESA
New program offers cultural discounts to library-card holders

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
As of Wednesday, cardholders at any Allegheny County public library can access free or discounted tickets to cultural attractions from the Carnegie Museum of Art to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

RAD Pass is a program of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, funded by a RADical Impact Grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District. The online ticketing system is for users 18 and older. Library card-holders can sign up for a RAD Pass and then browse through a regularly updated list of events by date and venue to reserve tickets.

Ticket offers are subject to availability by venue.

The complete list of participating venues includes: The Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, Kelly-Strayhorn Theater, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Opera, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

More information is here.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
