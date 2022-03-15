© 2022 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh's arts festival is relocating from Point State Park to the Cultural District

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published March 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Three Rivers Arts Festival
WYEP
/
The arts festival's main stage is relocating from Point State Park to Eighth and Penn avenues.

After decades in Point State Park, the Three Rivers Arts Festival is moving to the Cultural District, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced today.

The move is due to rule changes by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The festival will relocate to a portion of Downtown centered on a pop-up park and stage at Eighth and Penn avenues.

A Trust spokesperson referred questions about the rule changes to DCNR, whose spokesperson had not returned phone messages by press time.

The ten-day festival draws half a million visitors or more Downtown each summer, according to Trust estimates, and on any given night attracts thousands — many with picnic blankets and lawn chairs — for its headliner music shows, in recent years held on the big Point State Park lawn between Commonwealth Place and the I-279 underpass.

This year's festival will begin June 3, and will remain free and open to the public, as it has every year since 1960. In 2020, the pandemic forced the event to go virtual, and last year, the festival spread out by expanding its footprint into the Cultural District, though the mainstage and many artist vendors and food vendors remained in Point State Park.

This year’s festival will still have a nightly mainstage music headliner; an artist market with more than 300 vendors; and signature public artworks, according to a Trust press release. Music headliners will be announced April 20.

Dollar Bank will continue as the longtime main sponsor, according to the Trust.

More information is here.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
