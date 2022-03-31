© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh Symphony offers free concert to raise money to aid Ukrainian refugees

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT
Leif Ove Andsnes
Helge Hansen
/
Sony Music Entertainment
Pianist Leif Ove Andnes is a special guest at the concert.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will hold a free concert at Heinz Hall on Saturday to benefit humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine.

PSO_Marta Krechkovsky
Todd Rosenberg Photography
/
Todd Rosenberg Photography
Violinist Marta Krechkovsky will perform with the PSO Saturday.

Music director Manfred Honeck will lead the PSO in “A Concert for Peace.” The evening will feature the full orchestra and guest artists including violinist Marta Krechkovsky, pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, Duquesne University Voices of Spirit, and Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists. The hour-long program includes works by Ukrainian composers Valentin Silvestrov, Myroslav Skoryk, and Mykhailo Verbytsky, as well as by Arvo Pärt, Dmitri Shostakovich, James MacMillan, Marta Keen, and Antonin Dvorak.

The show is a partnership with United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, with financial support by UPMC Health Plan. Donations from the concert will support the United Way and The Pittsburgh Foundation’s #PghUnitedForUkraine fundraiser. All proceeds will support displaced Ukrainian refugees with basic needs.

“We offer this Concert of Peace as an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to support through both music and resources for humanitarian aid the universal values of freedom and human rights that are under violent attack in Ukraine,” said PSO president and CEO Melia Tourangeau.

The concert will be livestreamed on the PSO’s digital platform Front Row and broadcast live by WQED FM 89.3.

More information is here.

Tags

Arts, Sports & Culture Pittsburgh Symphony OrchestraUkraineTop Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More