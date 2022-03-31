Pittsburgh Symphony offers free concert to raise money to aid Ukrainian refugees

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will hold a free concert at Heinz Hall on Saturday to benefit humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine.

Todd Rosenberg Photography / Todd Rosenberg Photography Violinist Marta Krechkovsky will perform with the PSO Saturday.

Music director Manfred Honeck will lead the PSO in “A Concert for Peace.” The evening will feature the full orchestra and guest artists including violinist Marta Krechkovsky, pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, Duquesne University Voices of Spirit, and Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists. The hour-long program includes works by Ukrainian composers Valentin Silvestrov, Myroslav Skoryk, and Mykhailo Verbytsky, as well as by Arvo Pärt, Dmitri Shostakovich, James MacMillan, Marta Keen, and Antonin Dvorak.

The show is a partnership with United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, with financial support by UPMC Health Plan. Donations from the concert will support the United Way and The Pittsburgh Foundation’s #PghUnitedForUkraine fundraiser. All proceeds will support displaced Ukrainian refugees with basic needs.

“We offer this Concert of Peace as an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to support through both music and resources for humanitarian aid the universal values of freedom and human rights that are under violent attack in Ukraine,” said PSO president and CEO Melia Tourangeau.

The concert will be livestreamed on the PSO’s digital platform Front Row and broadcast live by WQED FM 89.3.

More information is here.

