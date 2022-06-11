Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to relax mask requirement for indoor events

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as of Tuesday will no longer require masks to be worn by patrons attending indoor events at its theaters and facilities in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropping the Allegheny County community level for COVID-19 from "high" to "medium."

The community level, which dropped on June 9, is based on hospitalizations, staffed hospital beds and case numbers. Because Allegheny County’s COVID-19 community level is now at "medium," the CDC does not advise people here to wear masks while indoors unless they are at high risk of severe illness.

Masks are required for indoor events at Cultural Trust venues only when the community level for Allegheny County is at "high" status, although Trust officials said event guests are welcome to continue wearing masks. If the COVID-19 community level for the county changes again, the Trust will adjust its masking requirements beginning three days after that adjustment.

Proof-of-vaccination checks are not required for any upcoming events, Trust officials said. COVID-19 vaccination checks are based on conditions set by artists or promoters of individual touring productions, they said.