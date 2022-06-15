© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

New Pittsburgh children's theater debuts with 'Amazing Lemonade Girl'

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Amazing Lemonade Girl
1 of 2  — Amazing Lemonade Girl
Rayna Akin plays Alex in "The Amazing Lemonade Girl."
Amazing Lemonade Girl play
2 of 2  — Amazing Lemonade Girl play
The show features a cast of six local teenaged performers.

Pittsburgh has a new children’s theater, courtesy of a familiar name.

Prime Stage Theatre, which adapts classic literature for the stage for adolescent audiences, has launched Sprouts, aimed at children ages 5 to 11.

“We’re looking at this and saying, ‘Kids needs to be exposed to theater, as well,’” said Wayne Brinda, Prime Stage's producing artistic director. “They need to have the experience of coming to live theater, and they need to have the experience of connecting to literature, as well.”

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Sprout's shows, too, will be based on books. The first production is “The Amazing Lemonade Girl,” a 2022 play by James DeVita, based on the true story of Alexandra Flynn Scott, a Connecticut girl with cancer whose lemonade stand raised funds to help other sick children. The show is scheduled for seven performances, including four matinees, Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19, at the New Hazlett Theater.

“It’s a very hopeful play,” said Brinda. “It’s bringing to life someone that kids can relate to. They can see hey, wow, look what one kid did, what I can do.”

The play is based on “Alex and the Amazing Lemonade Stand,” a book by Alex’s parents, Jay and Liz Scott. It was published in 2004, the year Alex died, at age 8 – but not before she had raised $1 million for her cause. The Scotts now run the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which has raised $200 million for children's health projects.

The show, which runs about an hour, features a cast of six local teenage actors, led by Rayna Akin as Alex. Allison Weakland directs.

Brinda is a former director of Pittsburgh Playhouse Jr., the now-defunct children’s theater at Point Park University. He said Sprouts plans to do two shows a year, in January and June. While the January 2023 title is still to be determined, he said an adaptation of “The Boxcar Children” is set for next June.

More information on “The Amazing Lemonade Girl” is here.

Tags

Arts, Sports & Culture children's theaterPrime Stage TheatreThe Amazing Lemonade GirlTop Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More