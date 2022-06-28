North Side's Sue Murray Pool to open Wednesday after community lobbying

The Sue Murray Pool on Pittsburgh’s North Side will open for the summer this week, starting on Wednesday, June 29. It will operate on a split schedule with another North Side pool, in Riverview Park.

Pittsburgh officials had initially planned to keep the Sue Murray pool closed this summer, citing lifeguard shortages and an increase of violent incidents around the pool last year. But after weeks of pushback from North Side residents , the city revisited its decision and agreed to open the pool.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Ed Gainey said city officials hope the updated schedule for the Sue Murray and Riverview Park pools will provide “more equitable access to pools this season.”

“My administration spent a lot of time listening and learning about how important Sue Murray is to this community,” Gainey said in the statement.

“We apologize for not opening this pool in a timely fashion, but we will always do the work it takes to make things right. Equitable access to our pools and parks is critical to making Pittsburgh a city for all of us and we are thankful to the community for working with us to open Sue Murray this summer.”

The city said it will expand security around Sue Murray Pool this year: Police officers will increase their patrols in the surrounding area, and a security detail will be stationed at the pool.

Starting on Wednesday, June 29, Sue Murray Pool will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 4:45 p.m. The first hour of each day will include designated space for adult lap swim. Starting on July 9, the pool will also be open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Riverview Park Pool will be closed on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, as it prepares for the new schedule. Starting on Friday, July 1, Riverview Park Pool will be open on Mondays and Fridays from noon to 7:45 p.m. The first and last hours of the day will be reserved for adult lap swim. The pool will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.