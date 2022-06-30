It’s fur real: Anthrocon is back in Pittsburgh

The furry convention Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 30.

After two years of virtual events, fans of anthropomorphic animal characters will gather Downtown in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for meet-and-greets, fan-fiction writing workshops, panels and nightly dance parties.

Anthrocon is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Pittsburgh this year with an “Aesop’s Fables”-themed convention that runs through Sunday, July 3.

The annual fursuit parade will depart from the convention center’s East Lobby and march towards 10th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday before looping back to the convention center’s West Lobby.

For the first time, the parade will culminate in a block party on Penn Avenue between Ninth and 11th streets. The street will be closed off from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Non-furs” are welcome to join in on the fun at a free block party on Saturday afternoon.

Fursuits are encouraged, but not required, at the convention and the block party.