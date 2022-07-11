Heinz Field, home to Pittsburgh Steelers, to be renamed Acrisure Stadium

Heinz Field will have a new name starting with the 2022 football season. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ home field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium, the team announced Monday.

Acrisure, a Michigan-based insurance and financial technology company, signed a 15-year naming rights agreement for the stadium. Financial terms were not released.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," Greg Williams, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Acrisure said in a statement .

"Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come," said Steelers President Art Rooney II.

Steelers officials said the partnership “will enable the franchise to continue to invest in stadium amenities and aesthetics, including new stadium identification for the 2022 season,” and help increase brand recognition for Acrisure.

We’re excited to announce that our home has been renamed Acrisure Stadium! @AcrisureLLC https://t.co/YzjP9Ap10j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 11, 2022

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz, which held the naming rights for the stadium since it opened in 2001, said the company worked with the Steelers for “several months” to mint a new deal, but the team “found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify.”

“While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we’re excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead,” the company said.