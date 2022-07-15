© 2022 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh-based cartoon inspires new program to encourage kids to explore nature

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published July 15, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Through the Woods
1 of 2  — Through the Woods
Rider and his dog, Wolfie, explore nature in "Through The Woods."
Fred Rogers Productions
point state park downtown pittsburgh skyline.jpg
2 of 2  — point state park downtown pittsburgh skyline.jpg
Point State Park is the site of the Aug. 20 Family Nature Day.
Katie Blackley

In the animated series “Through the Woods,” a young boy named Rider and his dog, Wolfie, undertake the everyday adventures any kid might have in a patch of woodlands or even a backyard: curious, respectful encounters with butterflies, rabbits and frogs.

The series of 10 three-minute animations, Pittsburgh-based Fred Rogers Productions, airs nationally on PBS and locally on WQED. It debuted on mobile devices in 2018 and won awards, including a Daytime Emmy, before expanding its platforms to YouTube and PBS Kids. Now, the series has inspired Family Nature Days, a partnership with WQED and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources meant to encourage families to get out into nature the way Rider and Wolfie do.

The first Family Nature Day runs 1-3 p.m. Sat., July 16, at Laurel Hill State Park, in Somerset. Two more are scheduled, on Aug. 20, in Point State Park, and on Sept. 10, in Raccoon Creek State Park, in Beaver County.

“Through The Woods,” created by Ellen Doherty, wasn’t designed with something like Family Nature Days in mind. But Fred Rogers Productions president and CEO Paul Siefken called it a good fit.

“This is a show that’s encouraging children to go outside and explore the nature that’s in their own yard, and the park system is really dedicated to make sure children and families have an opportunity to explore nature in the region,” he said.

Each event includes a screening of an episode of the show, crafts such as nature-art collages and suncatchers, and a ranger-led nature walk. The events will be themed, Siefken said. For instance, at Saturday’s kick-off event, an episode in which Rider watches a butterfly will be a paired with a nature walk focused on pollinators.

While “Through the Woods” is aimed at preschoolers, Siefken said Family Nature Days are for anyone curious about nature.

“That’s an interesting aspect of going out and exploring nature: If you haven’t done it much, it’s new to you. It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he said.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
