Pittsburgh-based cartoon inspires new program to encourage kids to explore nature

In the animated series “Through the Woods,” a young boy named Rider and his dog, Wolfie, undertake the everyday adventures any kid might have in a patch of woodlands or even a backyard: curious, respectful encounters with butterflies, rabbits and frogs.

The series of 10 three-minute animations, Pittsburgh-based Fred Rogers Productions, airs nationally on PBS and locally on WQED. It debuted on mobile devices in 2018 and won awards, including a Daytime Emmy, before expanding its platforms to YouTube and PBS Kids. Now, the series has inspired Family Nature Days, a partnership with WQED and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources meant to encourage families to get out into nature the way Rider and Wolfie do.

The first Family Nature Day runs 1-3 p.m. Sat., July 16, at Laurel Hill State Park, in Somerset. Two more are scheduled, on Aug. 20, in Point State Park, and on Sept. 10, in Raccoon Creek State Park, in Beaver County.

“Through The Woods,” created by Ellen Doherty, wasn’t designed with something like Family Nature Days in mind. But Fred Rogers Productions president and CEO Paul Siefken called it a good fit.

“This is a show that’s encouraging children to go outside and explore the nature that’s in their own yard, and the park system is really dedicated to make sure children and families have an opportunity to explore nature in the region,” he said.

Each event includes a screening of an episode of the show, crafts such as nature-art collages and suncatchers, and a ranger-led nature walk. The events will be themed, Siefken said. For instance, at Saturday’s kick-off event, an episode in which Rider watches a butterfly will be a paired with a nature walk focused on pollinators.

While “Through the Woods” is aimed at preschoolers, Siefken said Family Nature Days are for anyone curious about nature.

“That’s an interesting aspect of going out and exploring nature: If you haven’t done it much, it’s new to you. It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he said.