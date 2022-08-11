Pittsburgh bike race documentary premieres at a film festival about female adventure athletes

The new Pittsburgh sports documentary “A Bitch of a Race” has its roots in a sexist snub.

In the 16-minute film, cyclist Anna-Lena Kempen tells filmmaker Danielle DiVito-Gerson she once came in third among women contestants in Pittsburgh’s iconic Dirty Dozen bike race, but at the after-party, none of the other overwhelmingly male finishers, who were overwhelmingly male, talked to her.

She decided to start her own race that would be colder, tougher and even hillier than the Dirty Dozen, which takes place in November. And just as importantly, it would be “just for us” — women, trans and nonbinary riders.

So was born Frigid Bitch, an alleycat-style race with checkpoints to hit — and some brutal hills indeed — but no set course. Divito-Gerson’s record of the ninth incarnation should prove a highlight of the No Man’s Land film festival, a touring showcase that features women in adventure sports, such as surfing, motorbiking and rock climbing.

The Friday, Aug. 12, screening at the Carrie Blast Furnaces is part of Venture Outdoors’ annual, weekend-long Big Day Aht celebration, which also includes opportunities to participate in everything from kayaking to nature hikes.

In the often male-dominated world of adventure sports, “We wanted to bring in a festival that focused more on different individuals that you don’t typically see in some of these outdoor adventure films,” said Venture Outdoors president and CEO Valerie Beichner.

Filmmaker Divito-Gerson, whose specialties include outdoors films, first learned of Frigid Bitch last year as a participant. She quickly decided it was good fodder for a documentary, too.

“I just realized this is an amazing race and community, and the people are amazing. The racers are awesome,” she said. “There’s a really good story to tell here.”

About 180 participants signed up for this year’s race. Interview subjects in the film testify to the ride’s ethos of personal empowerment and the joy of cycling. The images back it up with a mix of smiling faces, muddy tires, and a parade of local scenery from the Smithfield Street Bridge, Arlington Avenue and Schenley Park’s Serpentine Drive to the notorious Belgian block-lined Canton Avenue in Beechview, widely regarded as the steepest street in the country. (Apparently, a fair amount of adult beverages are also consumed.)

For more details on the 2022 Frigid Bitch, see here.

The No Man’s Land screening is a drive-in or bike-in, outdoors event. For more information about No Man’s Land, see here.

Big Day Aht also includes the long-running touring film festival Wild & Scenic Film Festival. That's at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Carrie Furnaces.