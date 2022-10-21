Allegheny County Airport Authority to auction off thousands of abandoned items

The Allegheny County Airport Authority will auction off thousands of abandoned items starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The authority’s Matt Neistein said the auction draws people from across the community.

“Teachers come out and buy items for their classrooms, some people are buying Christmas gifts,” Neistein said. “We’ve had people come out and buy their teenagers their first car.”

The event will be held at the Pittsburgh International Airport's Heavy Equipment Building on the north side of the airfield.

Attendees can bid on everything from jewelry and electronics left behind by travelers to vehicles abandoned in the airport’s parking lot.

Travelers have 30 days to retrieve their items from the Pittsburgh International Airport’s lost and found before their things are added to the auction book. According to Neistein, more than 8,000 items will be available for auction.

Decommissioned county vehicles will also be available for bidding. Money raised in the auction will go to the county’s general fund and the airport authority’s charitable arm, as well as the state.

The airport authority’s foundation funds aviation scholarships and the Art in the Airport program.