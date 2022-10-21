© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Allegheny County Airport Authority to auction off thousands of abandoned items

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
pittsburgh_airport.jpg
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA
The Allegheny County Airport Authority says it will auction off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengers tomorrow.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority will auction off thousands of abandoned items starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The authority’s Matt Neistein said the auction draws people from across the community.

“Teachers come out and buy items for their classrooms, some people are buying Christmas gifts,” Neistein said. “We’ve had people come out and buy their teenagers their first car.”

The event will be held at the Pittsburgh International Airport's Heavy Equipment Building on the north side of the airfield.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Attendees can bid on everything from jewelry and electronics left behind by travelers to vehicles abandoned in the airport’s parking lot.

Travelers have 30 days to retrieve their items from the Pittsburgh International Airport’s lost and found before their things are added to the auction book. According to Neistein, more than 8,000 items will be available for auction.

Decommissioned county vehicles will also be available for bidding. Money raised in the auction will go to the county’s general fund and the airport authority’s charitable arm, as well as the state.

The airport authority’s foundation funds aviation scholarships and the Art in the Airport program.

Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Voter Guide Square Logo.png
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive elections in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Learn More

Load More