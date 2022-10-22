Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami, Pickett slated to return at QB

Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February.

But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past.

That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks Flores’ return to South Florida for the first time since he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams shortly after the Dolphins fired him.

It’ll also be the first game quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think it’ll be cool being able to go up against the guys that he’s coaching on that side,” Tagovailoa said. “I know he knows personnel really well from being here with us. But I think we’re all excited to go up against their defense.”

The Dolphins fired Flores, who is Black, in January after three seasons despite a 24-25 record and a stunning turnaround in 2021 in which Miami won eight of its final nine games after losing seven straight.

Three weeks later, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos over what he alleged were racist hiring practices, saying the NFL was “rife with racism.”

The Steelers hired Flores less than a month later as a senior defensive assistant working with linebackers.

Sticking with Pickett

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett exited last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter with a concussion but will start after clearing the league's concussion protocol. Pickett practiced during the week without limitations.

Mitch Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, played well after relieving of Pickett but Tomlin reiterated the club remains committed to giving Pickett a chance to learn on the job.

“We’re going to be somewhat steady,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding decision-making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. We’re not going to flip the script now.”