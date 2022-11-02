Pittsburgh Cultural Trust names first person of color as CEO

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has named a replacement for longtime president and CEO Kevin McMahon, and she will be the first person of color to hold the position.

The hiring of Kendra Whitlock Ingram was announced Monday by Trust board chair Richard Harshman.

Ingram, a Scranton native and graduate of Duquesne University, is currently president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, in Milwaukee. She has also served as executive director of the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver, and vice president of programming and education at the Omaha Performing Arts Center.

“Kendra’s boundless enthusiasm and breadth of experience managing a broad range of art forms have made her the number-one choice to lead the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at this important time in its history,” said Harshman, in a statement.

“The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s growing regional, national, and international reputation for employing the arts as a community builder and economic catalyst is just one of the many reasons that I’m heading back to my college town,” said Ingram, in a statement.

At Duquesne, Ingram earned a bachelor’s degree in music education. She earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska – Omaha. Her resume also includes serving on the board of governors for The Broadway League and the Board of Directors for Arts Midwest, National Arts Strategies, LACNA Foundation, and Black Arts MKE.

The Trust is the region’s largest presenter of performing arts, including the popular touring Broadway series, at the Benedum Center. It also runs venues including the Byham Theater and multiple Downtown art galleries, including SPACE and Wood Street Galleries, and produces the Three Rivers Arts Festival and First Night. It has extensive real-estate holdings Downtown and under McMahon its budget grew to a pre-pandemic high of $85 million.

McMahon announced his retirement in March after 20 years on the job. Ingram takes over Feb. 1.

