Everything you need to know about Light Up Night: fireworks, Joan Jett and street closures

Holiday activities in Pittsburgh will kick off with the annual Highmark Light Up Night festival Saturday. Pittsburgh Police say they expect large crowds downtown.

Road closures for the tree lighting festival will begin Friday night. Streets along Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Stanwix to 7th will be blocked off starting at 6 p.m.

In a statement this week, the city’s department of public safety said police officers, EMTs and river rescue teams will be on hand throughout the full day of festivities.

“Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers assigned to 12-hour shifts will be working closely with their local law enforcement partners – including Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County Police, and Port Authority Police to help provide security Downtown,” the City of Pittsburgh’s department of public safety wrote. “There will be a Mounted Unit presence with as many as 17 horses from the Pittsburgh Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Allegheny County Police Department. Temporary light towers will also be in place in high-traffic areas to ensure safe corridors.”

Evening events include tree lightings at city hall and Fifth Avenue Place, fireworks and a performance from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The full line-up is available here.

Traditionally held on Friday, Light Up Night moved to Saturday in 2021, which organizers with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said proved popular with families and visitors from around the region.

This weekend marks the festival's 61st year. The event, which began in 1960, was held for 59 straight years before being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.