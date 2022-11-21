Where to watch the World Cup in Pittsburgh
The U.S. men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years. And though most Pittsburghers probably won’t make it to Qatar to see the games in person, there are plenty of local bars and restaurants where you can watch:
- Cupka's Cafe 2, 2314 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA, United States, Pennsylvania
- The Getaway Bar & Grill, 3049 Sussex Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
- The Bulldog Pub, 1818 Morningside Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Trace Brewing, 4312 Main St, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
- Cork Harbour Pub, 181 43rd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
- City Works, 2 PPG Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Bigham Tavern, 321 Bigham St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
- Mike's Beer Bar, 110 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
The United States plays Wales today, starting at 2 p.m. EST. The Americans will then play England on Friday (also at 2 p.m.) and Iran next Tuesday, Nov. 29th (at 2 p.m.)
