Where to watch the World Cup in Pittsburgh

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published November 21, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST
Updated November 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
APTOPIX World Cup US Wales Soccer
Darko Vojinovic
/
AP
Tim Weah of the United States, celebrates after scoring during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years. And though most Pittsburghers probably won’t make it to Qatar to see the games in person, there are plenty of local bars and restaurants where you can watch:

The United States plays Wales today, starting at 2 p.m. EST. The Americans will then play England on Friday (also at 2 p.m.) and Iran next Tuesday, Nov. 29th (at 2 p.m.)

Read a preview of the World Cup by NPR's Tom Goldman.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
