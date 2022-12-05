© 2022 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pitt and UCLA meet again after 50 years in the Sun Bowl

By Associated Press
Published December 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST
Duke Pittsburgh Football
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) returns a fumble against Duke for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 28-26.

No. 18 UCLA will play Pittsburgh for the first time in 50 years when the teams meet at the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30. The Bruins and the Panthers played each season except one between 1958 and 1972, when the series ended. UCLA has a 9-5 all-time edge of Pittsburgh. The teams went in different directions in the season's final month. UCLA lost two of it last three games while Pitt went 4-0 in November. The Bruins are looking to match the program's record with a 10th win this season.

Details:
No. 18 UCLA (9-3, Pac-12; No. 18 CFP) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4, ACC), Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET.

Location: El Paso, Texas.

Top players

UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 2,883 yards, 25 touchdowns passing, 631 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

Pittsburgh: RB Israel Abanikanda, led ACC with 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ran for 320 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Virginia Tech this season.

Notable

UCLA: The Bruins are looking for their 10th win, which would match the program's all-time mark accomplished nine previous times. UCLA is 19-13 against teams in the current ACC, beating Virginia 34-16 to start the 2015 season.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers closed the season with four straight victories. A win over UCLA would give them 20 in a two-year span, something the team last accomplished in 1981 and 1982 with Dan Marino at quarterback.

Last time

UCLA 38, Pittsburgh 28, September 16, 1972.

Bowl history

UCLA: The Bruins are playing in their fifth Sun Bowl, where they're 3-1 in past appearances. UCLA is 16-19-1 in bowl games.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are 2-2 in their previous four trips to the Sun Bowl. Overall, they're 14-22 in their bowl history.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
