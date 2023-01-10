Philly Goat Project is looking for some Christmas trees to nibble on

The Philly Goat Project is teaming up with The Farm at Awbury Arboretum to sustainably dispose of dying Christmas trees.

A tree isn’t required to partake in the fun, but a $20 donations will be required for the farm to dispose of unwanted trees. They will broken down and used as snacks for the goats to nibble on, as well as being ground up into woodchips to line the farm’s trails.

Philly Goat Project co-founder and “Goat Mom” Karen Krivit said Saturday’s event is an opportunity for people to witness sustainability in action.

“You can see that in one day,” Krivit said. “Part of our mission is helping people in the city, who live in the city, get excited about nature all around us, and celebrate it by doing things like having hot chocolate and s’mores at a fire pit.”

Donations will go towards local charities like improving literacy throughout Philadelphia and youth job development training.

Saturday’s tree recycling event from noon- 3 p.m. is the first of two, another is scheduled for Jan. 21. In case of inclement weather, the backup dates are Jan. 8 and the 22.

