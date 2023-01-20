© 2023 90.5 WESA
It's official: Andrew McCutchen returns to Pirates on $5m, 1-year deal

By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hits his 200th career home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Milwaukee. McCutchen is returning to the Pirates. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press the veteran centerfielder, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP for the Pirates earlier in his career, has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.

Andrew McCutchen is back where he once belonged.

The five-time All-Star centerfielder finalized a $5 million, one-year deal to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, nearly five years to the day after Pittsburgh sent him to San Francisco in a cost-cutting measure.

McCutchen served as the centerpiece for Pittsburgh's brief return to contention nearly a decade ago. He won the National League's MVP Award in 2013, a season that marked the start of a three-year run in which the Pirates reached the playoffs as a wild card.

The 36-year-old has bounced around professionally since being traded to San Francisco but has maintained a home in Pittsburgh. He spent 2022 with Milwaukee, hitting .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

The Pirates planned to introduce McCutchen later Friday.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
