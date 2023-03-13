Science Center adds first Pittsburgh’s children’s hospital to miniature railroad and village

The newest addition to Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village is a model of Pittsburgh’s first children’s hospital. Opened in Oakland in 1890, the hospital had 15 beds for young patients and was housed inside a refurbished mansion.

Manager Nikki Wilhelm says the selection of the original children’s hospital reflects the city’s connection to medical innovation.

“We never had a hospital on the exhibit before, and it seems like a perfect time to add one, especially to honor all the health care workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilhelm said. “Because they deserve it.”

Courtesy of Carnegie Science Center / A 3D rendering of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh miniature model.

The 3D-printed structure joins other historic local landmarks including Forbes Field, Fallingwater and a chapel from the movie “Night of the Living Dead.” Wilhelm said the tiny hospital is equipped with some fun details.

“We have stained-glass windows. Um, we even have an animation in this model with the nurse opening up a window, so it’s going to be extra special.”

The more-than-100-year exhibit adds a new display each year that’s been important in Pittsburgh’s history prior to 1940. According to Wilhelm, new models are chosen based on their historical, architectural or cultural significance to the area. The miniature railroad and village are back on display to the public.