Arts, Sports & Culture

Science Center adds first Pittsburgh’s children’s hospital to miniature railroad and village

Katie Blackley
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT
MRRV_ChildrensHospital_Model_2023_3835 (1).jpg
Courtesy Carnegie Science Center
/
The newest addition to the Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad and Village is the original Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, which opened in 1890.

The newest addition to Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village is a model of Pittsburgh’s first children’s hospital. Opened in Oakland in 1890, the hospital had 15 beds for young patients and was housed inside a refurbished mansion.

Manager Nikki Wilhelm says the selection of the original children’s hospital reflects the city’s connection to medical innovation.

“We never had a hospital on the exhibit before, and it seems like a perfect time to add one, especially to honor all the health care workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilhelm said. “Because they deserve it.”

Children's Hospital 3D Model (2).png
Courtesy of Carnegie Science Center
/
A 3D rendering of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh miniature model.

The 3D-printed structure joins other historic local landmarks including Forbes Field, Fallingwater and a chapel from the movie “Night of the Living Dead.” Wilhelm said the tiny hospital is equipped with some fun details.

“We have stained-glass windows. Um, we even have an animation in this model with the nurse opening up a window, so it’s going to be extra special.”

The more-than-100-year exhibit adds a new display each year that’s been important in Pittsburgh’s history prior to 1940. According to Wilhelm, new models are chosen based on their historical, architectural or cultural significance to the area. The miniature railroad and village are back on display to the public.

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
