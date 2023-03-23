Last thoughts on the 2023 Carnegie International

This is WESA Arts, a weekly newsletter by Bill O'Driscoll providing in-depth reporting about the Pittsburgh area art scene. Sign up here to get it every Wednesday afternoon.

WESA has done quite a bit of coverage of the 58th Carnegie International, titled “Is it morning for you yet?” Since it opened in September, we’ve profiled local artists in the show, explored a provocative conceptual work proposing legal personhood for a tree, and heard from four local artists on their favorite pieces.

The 2022 International is the biggest art exhibit in these parts since, well, the 2018 International, and we likely won’t see a bigger one till the next International rolls around. It’s also surely the most widely reviewed exhibit to open this year in Pittsburgh, with critics visiting from around the country. (Those reviews — like this one from Artforum — generally have been pretty positive.)

So why one more mention here in this newsletter? Well, size does matter, and an exhibit this expansive warrants a last word before it closes on April 2.

Also, anecdotal evidence suggests this International has been better received by Pittsburgh audiences than many others in recent decades. One thing people liked is that, with works by some 140 artists from five continents and dozens of countries and territories, this International is literally more international — that is, less American- and Eurocentric — than any prior incarnation.

That characteristic both reflects and reinforces curator Sohrab Mohebbi’s ambitious survey of the effects of colonialism since 1945, when World War II ended and U.S. military, economic, and cultural hegemony began to spread.

Among the exhibit’s bracing juxtapositions are Banu Çennetoglu’s Hall of Sculpture installation of hundreds of gleaming, golden letter-balloons, arranged in gigantic bouquets and collectively (if illegibly) spelling out the UN’s Declaration of Human Rights. The work, titled “right?,” sits in the middle of a space whose walls are lined with Hiromi Tsuchida’s clinical, black-and-white photos of personal items — a child’s dress, a lunch box — salvaged after the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima. The balloons, as Çennetoglu intended, are by now nearly deflated in a pointed commentary about how much easier it is to state one’s values than to realize them.

Other galleries showcase the art of political resistance from around the world. And works from Guatemala, Bali, Uganda and elsewhere needn’t be explicitly political to make a statement about the universe of concerns and expressions that exists outside Western art practices.

Still, ever since I first visited the International in October, whenever I thought of the exhibit, the first thing that came to mind was South Korea-born artist Mire Lee’s “Untitled (My Pittsburgh Sculpture).”

The piece consists of a large, slowly rotating cylinder of Plexiglass and stainless steel entwined with long, ropy strands of a resinous red and white material resembling viscera, all sitting in a shallow, raised basin puddled with gory-looking fluid. With its suggestion of slaughterhouse machinery laced with surgical tubing engorged with blood-red fluid, the structure takes up half a room.

“Untitled” is disturbing, but it took me months to decide what — beyond the obvious — made it so. It’s not just because it’s gruesome. I think it’s because the machine, despite component parts that would look at home in any industrial plant, clearly has no real function. It churns through its grim burlesque of disembowelment not under the pretense of feeding or curing anyone, but simply because that’s what it does. And that suggestion of purposeless carnage feels like an unfortunately apt metaphor for too much of the world around us.

