© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Photos: Pittsburgh-area students compete at Carnegie Science Center science fair

90.5 WESA | By Zoe Fuller
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
P1122269.JPG
1 of 14  — P1122269.JPG
On Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, local students traveled to the Carnegie Science Center to compete in the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair. “It took me a long time to work on this project," said student Rishi Krishmamurthy. "I started last year in December and worked a lot over the holiday break.” Some students work on their projects for several years.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122349.JPG
2 of 14  — P1122349.JPG
While the judges confer, students are welcomed to a college fair in the lunchroom. The middle-schoolers talk to producers Thermo Fisher Scientific about what careers their science skills might lead them to pursue.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122340.JPG
3 of 14  — P1122340.JPG
Suit-clad students wait to be released for lunch time.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122312.JPG
4 of 14  — P1122312.JPG
Students can vote on their favorite presentation, and the winner will receive the Student Choice Award.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122296.JPG
5 of 14  — P1122296.JPG
Seventh-grader Zion Merrel shares her project journal documenting her experiment, “Measuring Skyglow in Greater Pittsburgh.”
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122310.JPG
6 of 14  — P1122310.JPG
The program has seen a serious decrease in participation since COVID, but it’s slowly working its way back. Where the event once drew more than 1,000 students, less than 500 attended this year.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122285.JPG
7 of 14  — P1122285.JPG
A student plays with the space exhibit while waiting for the judges.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122257.JPG
8 of 14  — P1122257.JPG
Judges score students' presentations. The competition considers such categories as biology, physics and astronomy, and behavior and consumer sciences.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122262.JPG
9 of 14  — P1122262.JPG
Chuck Vukotich has been judging the competition for 30 years. In regard to the students around him, Vukotich said: “They will be the Commander-in-Chief. They will be scientists. They will lead public health. They'll be the next Dr. Faucis.”
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122309.JPG
10 of 14  — P1122309.JPG
Some attendees anxiously wandered or joked with their friends, while others read quietly and waited.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122254.JPG
11 of 14  — P1122254.JPG
On Tuesday, the Science Center held the middle school competitions, with sixth grade falling under the junior division and seventh and eighth grades under the intermediate division. The senior division, which included grades nine--12, is scheduled for Wednesday.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122260.JPG
12 of 14  — P1122260.JPG
On Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, local students traveled to the Carnegie Science Center to compete in the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Students presented their science projects to a series of judges, addressing such questions as “How does carbon dioxide affect the growth of basil?” and “Does your dad love his lawn, too?”
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122377.JPG
13 of 14  — P1122377.JPG
The lunchroom of students buzzes with excitement as the anxiety of the day wanes, and the students await their results.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
P1122253.JPG
14 of 14  — P1122253.JPG
Students wait beside their posters as judges come around to ask questions and hear the prepared presentations.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA

Students in grades 6-12 in the Pittsburgh region will come to the Carnegie Science Center on Tuesday and Wednesday to present their personal science projects.

Categories for these projects include biology, Earth and environment, computer science and math, and consumer science. After presenting their projects to a series of volunteer judges, students have the chance to win in their select categories, as well as the Student Choice Award selected by their peers.

The program saw a rapid decline during COVID-19. Chief of the judge advisory committee Chuck Vukotich said it’s “been a very difficult time for science fairs, for science in general in the schools, because the schools are still recovering from COVID. Science clubs aren't being done. But hopefully next year we'll be back.”

The competition typically welcomes 1,000 students, although this year the number of participants was less than 500. But, the students continue to show up, and officials at the Carnegie Science Center hope these numbers will continue to grow.

Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Zoe Fuller
Zoe is WESA's newsroom intern for the spring. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Zoe is completing her BA in English Writing and Film and Media Studies. She has been published for her fiction work in Pitt's literary magazine, Collision. Zoe has an affinity for foxes and graphic novels.
See stories by Zoe Fuller
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More