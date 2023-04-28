© 2023 90.5 WESA
Find seedlings and local growing tips at one of Penn State Extension's many plant sales

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Flowers sit in rows at a nursery.
Steve Helber
/
AP
Allegheny County's Master Gardeners will be out in South Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for their annual plant sale.

Allegheny County’s Master Gardeners will be out in South Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for their annual plant sale. Profits from the sale will go to support Penn State Extension’s educational programs.

Master gardeners will be at the South Park’s Home Economics Building to offer visitors annuals, perennials and expert advice on local growing conditions.

Additional plants and tools will be offered in Beaver, Butler and Washington counties through mid-June, and across the state:

Allegheny: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29, South Park Home Economics Building, 2050 Buffalo Drive, South Park Township.

Beaver: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, Penn State Extension Beaver County office, 1000 Third St., Beaver.

Butler: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20, Alameda Park, Odd Fellows Circle, 184 Alameda Road, Butler.

Cambria: 9 a.m.-noon May 20, Manor Drive Meeting Room, 499 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.

Fayette: 9 a.m.-noon June 3, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 132 Pechin Road, Dunbar.

Washington: 9 a.m.-noon June 3, Hill Henderson Civic Center, 399 Georgetown Road, Lawrence.

Westmoreland: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, Donohoe Center, 214 Donohoe Road, Greensburg.

Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
