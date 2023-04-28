Allegheny County announces summer concert lineups for South Park and Hartwood Acres

Allegheny County announced its summer concert lineup Thursday, and — as usual — it’s a mix of old favorites and newcomers to the long-running weekly series at South Park and Hartwood Acres.

Both series begin in June. Featured acts at South Park, most on Friday nights, include Pittsburgh’s Honky-Tonk Jukebox, R&B group The Dazz Band, and rock band Fastball. At Hartwood Acres, acts range from Pittsburgh legends The Jaggerz to the iconic band WAR and alternative-pop favorites Fitz & the Tantrums. Most Hartwood shows are Sunday nights.

The complete South Park lineup includes:



Pittsburgh Opera, June 2

Oldies legends The Skyliners, June 9

Blues performer Ally Venable, with Pierce Dipner, June 16

Pittsburgh’s Honky-Tonk Jukebox featuring Bindley Hardware Co., June 23

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, July 1

’60s-revue act Summer of Love, July 7

Country act Tyler Braden with Dave Pahanish, July 14

R&B group The Dazz Band, with Kenny Stockard, July 21

Indie rockers Fastball, July 28

Jazz group Richie Goods/Chien Chien Lu “Connected,” with the Emmet Goods Ensemble, Aug. 4

Rock act J.D. McPherson, with Paul Luc, Aug. 11

Singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, with Bill Deasy, Aug. 18

The Tamburitzans, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh rockers Punchline, with Caleb Kopta, Sept. 1.

At Hartwood Acres, the lineup includes:



Pittsburgh pop singer Chris Jamison, with Grace Elliot, June 4

River City Brass, June 11

The Father’s Day Car Cruise followed by The Jaggerz, June 18

Pittsburgh R&B icon Billy Price, with Gabe Stillman, June 25

Pittsburgh Symphony, July 2

Grammy-winning country star Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, with Pittsburgh icon Joe Grushecky, July 9

WAR, with Check Your Bucket, July 16

Fitz & The Tantrums, with Rett Madison, July 23

Hometown Night, featuring rock acts Zack Keim, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirage, July 30

Alternative rockers Soccer Mommy, with Disq, Aug. 6

Latin group Los Amigos Invisibles, with Stone Throwers, Aug. 13

Pittsburgh Ballet, Aug. 20

Grammy-winning jazz artist John Scofield, with Jason Kush Quartet, Aug. 27

The County Music Festival, featuring ’80s pop hitmakers Men Without Hats and local groups Affordable Floors and the Re-52s, Sept. 3.

County executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the lineup in an event Thursday.

More information is here.

The county also announced its car-cruise themed Park in the Park series and its free summer movies. A complete schedule is here.