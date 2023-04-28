© 2023 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Allegheny County announces summer concert lineups for South Park and Hartwood Acres

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
People walk on a stage at Hartwood Acres getting ready for a concert.
Patrick Doyle
/
90.5 WESA
Hartwood Acres during a concert.

Allegheny County announced its summer concert lineup Thursday, and — as usual — it’s a mix of old favorites and newcomers to the long-running weekly series at South Park and Hartwood Acres.

Both series begin in June. Featured acts at South Park, most on Friday nights, include Pittsburgh’s Honky-Tonk Jukebox, R&B group The Dazz Band, and rock band Fastball. At Hartwood Acres, acts range from Pittsburgh legends The Jaggerz to the iconic band WAR and alternative-pop favorites Fitz & the Tantrums. Most Hartwood shows are Sunday nights.

The complete South Park lineup includes:

  • Pittsburgh Opera, June 2
  • Oldies legends The Skyliners, June 9
  • Blues performer Ally Venable, with Pierce Dipner, June 16
  • Pittsburgh’s Honky-Tonk Jukebox featuring Bindley Hardware Co., June 23
  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, July 1
  • ’60s-revue act Summer of Love, July 7
  • Country act Tyler Braden with Dave Pahanish, July 14
  • R&B group The Dazz Band, with Kenny Stockard, July 21
  • Indie rockers Fastball, July 28
  • Jazz group Richie Goods/Chien Chien Lu “Connected,” with the Emmet Goods Ensemble, Aug. 4
  • Rock act J.D. McPherson, with Paul Luc, Aug. 11
  • Singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, with Bill Deasy, Aug. 18
  • The Tamburitzans, Aug. 25
  • Pittsburgh rockers Punchline, with Caleb Kopta, Sept. 1.
At Hartwood Acres, the lineup includes:

  • Pittsburgh pop singer Chris Jamison, with Grace Elliot, June 4
  • River City Brass, June 11
  • The Father’s Day Car Cruise followed by The Jaggerz, June 18
  • Pittsburgh R&B icon Billy Price, with Gabe Stillman, June 25
  • Pittsburgh Symphony, July 2
  • Grammy-winning country star Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, with Pittsburgh icon Joe Grushecky, July 9
  • WAR, with Check Your Bucket, July 16
  • Fitz & The Tantrums, with Rett Madison, July 23
  • Hometown Night, featuring rock acts Zack Keim, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirage, July 30
  • Alternative rockers Soccer Mommy, with Disq, Aug. 6
  • Latin group Los Amigos Invisibles, with Stone Throwers, Aug. 13
  • Pittsburgh Ballet, Aug. 20
  • Grammy-winning jazz artist John Scofield, with Jason Kush Quartet, Aug. 27
  • The County Music Festival, featuring ’80s pop hitmakers Men Without Hats and local groups Affordable Floors and the Re-52s, Sept. 3.

County executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the lineup in an event Thursday.
More information is here.

The county also announced its car-cruise themed Park in the Park series and its free summer movies. A complete schedule is here.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
