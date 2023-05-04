How to get around town during the Pittsburgh Marathon

More than 35,000 people will run through the city this weekend for the Pittsburgh Marathon. Some major roads will be closed for portions of the weekend.

Road closures downtown will begin at noon on Friday, May 5, and continue through late afternoon Sunday, May 7. The marathon creates a loop through the city that can make it difficult to get in and out during the event.

Closures affecting main thoroughfares are:



The Boulevard of the Allies between Wood and Stanwix Streets will close starting Friday and won’t reopen until later on Sunday.

Streets near Allegheny Commons on the North Side will close on Saturday, as will the Seventh Street Bridge.

And on Sunday, closures of Liberty Avenue, Smithfield Street and Commonwealth Place will be staggered, starting in the early morning and ending around 4 p.m.

Other select streets from the West End to Point Breeze will also close early Sunday and reopen that afternoon.

Several streets in downtown Pittsburgh will be closed completely on Sunday. Marathon officials recommend parking outside of the area this weekend.

People who plan to use public transit should allow additional time for travel.

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis after they’ve been cleared by city officials.