Carnegie Museums workers union announces tentative contract agreement

The United Museum Workers Union on Saturday announced it had reached a tentative contract agreement with the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

The more-than-500 union members are scheduled to vote this week on whether to ratify the contract.

The union represents curators, scientists, art handlers, educators, gallery attendants, grant writers and other workers at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural history, The Andy Warhol Museum, and the Carnegie Science Center. It was formed in 2020 and has been in negotiations with the museum since September 2021.

Among other issues, the union has been seeking an increase in base pay for its members, from $12 an hour to $16 an hour.

The union made its announcement on Twitter. Information sessions for members on the tentative agreement were scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.

A museum spokesperson confirmed the tentative agreement but declined to comment until the vote takes place.

