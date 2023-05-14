© 2023 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Carnegie Museums workers union announces tentative contract agreement

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published May 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
United Museum Workers picket
Bill O'Driscoll
/
90.5 WESA
Members of the United Museum Workers union picket outside the Carnegie Science Center in November 2022.

The United Museum Workers Union on Saturday announced it had reached a tentative contract agreement with the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

The more-than-500 union members are scheduled to vote this week on whether to ratify the contract.

The union represents curators, scientists, art handlers, educators, gallery attendants, grant writers and other workers at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural history, The Andy Warhol Museum, and the Carnegie Science Center. It was formed in 2020 and has been in negotiations with the museum since September 2021.

Among other issues, the union has been seeking an increase in base pay for its members, from $12 an hour to $16 an hour.

The union made its announcement on Twitter. Information sessions for members on the tentative agreement were scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.

A museum spokesperson confirmed the tentative agreement but declined to comment until the vote takes place.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
