What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 19-21

Celebrate Bike to Work Day or check out a major music festival in Millvale this weekend.

Kids go around the world

Pittsburgh’s Children’s Theatre Festival fills an array of Downtown stages and sidewalks with performers and productions from around the world. With shows from a U.K.-based adaptation of “The Gruffalo” to “Buoyant Sea,” by Pittsburgh’s own Hiawatha Project, there are shows for kids as young as four, as well as chalk art, LEGO derby races, creative-movement classes and more, Fri., May 19, through Sun., May 21.

"An Unspeakable Hope"

Speaker and activist Leon Ford’s life changed forever when he was left a paraplegic in a Pittsburgh police shooting during a traffic stop in 2012. In his memoir, “An Unspeakable Hope,” Ford digs into his mission to change policing in America. Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures hosts Ford in conversation with Julius Boatwright on Thu., May 18, at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. Admission is free with registration.

Let's ride!

Fri., May 19, is BikePGH’s annual Bike to Work Day. This year, the morning-rush stops, from 7-10 a.m. in Downtown and Oakland, include free coffee, and the evening stops, 4-7 p.m. on the South Side and in Lawrenceville, feature a free drink for cyclists. All stops include snacks.

Music in Millvale

Some 300 bands, singer-songwriters and more take over two dozen indoor and outdoor stages at the Millvale Music Festival. The area’s biggest showcase for local acts playing original music kicks off the evening of Fri., May 19, and continues all day Sat., May 20, and it’s free.

"Falsettos"

Musical-theater specialists Front Porch Theatricals opens their 2023 season with a new production of “Falsettos,” William Finn and James Lapine’s 1992 hit about a man who leaves his wife for another man and its effect on his family, set in the late ’70s and early ’80s. It runs May 19-28 at the New Hazlett Theater.

Get out into nature

The Children’s Museum opens “Wild Kratts: Creature Power,” an interactive exhibit based on the long-running, animated PBS nature-adventure show. The exhibit lets kids ages 3-9 explore animals and their habitats. Opening day, on Sat., May 20, includes live animals from the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.