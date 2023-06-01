What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 2-4

Celebrate Pride, visit the Three Rivers Arts Festival, or check out an art crawl on Penn Avenue.

Pride Revolution: "No fear"

My, how it’s grown: It’s the 50th anniversary of Pittsburgh’s first Pride march. From modest beginnings it’s evolved into a full week of big events, from Thu., June 1’s Too Hot for July party, in Homewood, and the two-day Pittsburgh Pride Festival, in Allegheny Commons Park, to Saturday’s big march and parade, the Pride on the Shore concert at Stage AE, and more.

LOL in Lawrenceville

The comedy purveyors at Steel City AF present Teenyfest, a three-day stand-up showcase starting Wed., May 31, at Hop Farm Brewing, in Lawrenceville. Highlights include a queer comedy night, an evening for women comedians, and Make Bubbie Proud, with two onstage “Jewish grandmothers” reacting to the comics.

Three Rivers Arts Fest

The Three Rivers Arts Festival is back for its 64th year starting Fri., June 2. The live music, artists’ market, Juried Visual Arts Exhibition and more occupy a revised version of last year’s new all-Cultural District footprint. One big change: The mainstage for music headliners including KT Tunstall, Taj Mahal and Galactic has been relocated to Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix. The ten-day fest remains all free.

"Cut & Paste"

Not all the new art this week is at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. Fri., June 2, also marks the monthly return of Unblurred, the long-running Penn Avenue art crawl. Highlights this time include the opening at the Irma Freeman Center of “Cut & Paste,” a group show of collage art by nearly 50 artists from Pittsburgh, around the country, and overseas. The reception is at 7 p.m.

Legendary flight

“Flight is folklore. Magic. Survival. Escape. Rebellion.” Pittsburgh artist Njaimeh Njie’s new installation and collage series, “Flight Plans,” explores the legend of Black folks flying. The opening reception is 6-8p.m. Fri., June 2, at the Carlow University Art Gallery.

Poet Sophie Khlar

Formerly Pittsburgh-based poet Sophie Klahr returns Wed., June 7, to read from her new collection, “Two Doors in a Field.” Klahr, who now teaches at the University of North Carolina, visits White Whale Bookstore along with Pittsburgh poet Jim Daniels, whose collection “The Human Engine at Dawn” came out in December. The free reading starts at 7 p.m.