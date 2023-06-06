Concerts, performances and more things to do in Pittsburgh this summer

Pittsburgh summers include fantastic concerts, live performances and other entertainment.

WESA has curated a running list of various events taking place in the city for the next few months. Do you have an event to add? Submit it to our community calendar.

Ongoing:

June 7:

June 8:

June 9:

June 10:

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

June 11:

June 13:

Dog Days of Summer at White Oak Park - free

at White Oak Park - free Anything Goes through June 18 at the Benedum Center

June 14:

Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free

June 15:

June 16:

June 17:

June 18:

June 20:

Dog Days of Summer at Settlers Cabin Park - free

at Settlers Cabin Park - free Boygenuis at Stage AE

at Stage AE Tubby Daniels at Agnes Katz Plaza

June 21:

Katie Simone at Hartwood Acres at the Sculpture Garden - free

at Hartwood Acres at the Sculpture Garden - free Snowball Day at Carnegie Science Center

June 22:

Encanto at South Park’s 100 Acre House - free

at South Park’s 100 Acre House - free Drag and Draw at the Andy Warhol Museum

at the Andy Warhol Museum Inside Out featuring Jellyfish at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free Summerween in Millvale by Harold’s Haunt

June 23:

Renee Rosensteel / Performers at the WYEP Music Festival in 2022.

June 24:

June 25:

June 27:

Rebecca Devereaux / 90.5 WESA

June 28:

Walking with Shadows film by Reel Q - free and virual

June 29:

June 30:

Patrick Doyle / 90.5 WESA Hartwood Acres during a concert.

July:

July 1:

Inside Out: (Out of the) House Party at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at South Park Amphitheater - free

July 2:

The Tragedy of Richard III (Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project) at Hartwood Acres Mansion Lawn - free

(Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project) at Hartwood Acres Mansion Lawn - free Independence Day Celebration at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village

at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village Pittsburgh Symphony at Hartwood Acres - free

at Hartwood Acres - free Motherfolk at The Club at Stage AE

July 4:

Fourth at the Fort at the Fort Pitt Museum - free

July 6:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at Boyce Park’s Four Seasons Activity Center - free

at Boyce Park’s Four Seasons Activity Center - free Inside Out featuring OASIS at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

July 7:

July 8:

Ed Sheeren (openers include Khalid) at Acrisure Stadium

(openers include Khalid) at Acrisure Stadium Inside Out: Repatriated Realms at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

July 9:

July 10:

The Smile at Stage AE

July 11:

July 12:

YUNGBLUD at Stage AE

at Stage AE Remember The Name at Roxian Theatre

July 13:

DC League of Super-Pets at Round Hill Park’s Visitors Center - free

at Round Hill Park’s Visitors Center - free ILLENIUM at Stage AE

at Stage AE Inside Out featuring Sweet Abyss at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

July 14:

Bill O'Driscoll / 90.5 WESA The Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, Pa.

July 15:

July 16:

July 18:

Dog Days of Summer at Harrison Hills Park - free

at Harrison Hills Park - free Kevin Howard at Agnes Katz Plaza

July 19:

Reliable Child at White Oak’s Wedding Garden - free

at White Oak’s Wedding Garden - free Marshall Crenshaw at City Winery

July 20:

July 21:

Tekko 2023 through July 22 at David Lawrence Convention Center

through July 22 at David Lawrence Convention Center The Dazz Band with Kenny Stockard at South Park Amphitheater - free

at South Park Amphitheater - free Doors Open Pittsburgh : Light-based public art tour in Downtown

July 22:

Gasolina Reggaetón Party at Roxian Theatre

at Roxian Theatre Inside Out: The Possibilities of Movement at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

July 23:

July 25:

July 26:

The Backseat Lovers at Stage AE

July 27:

Turning Red at White Oak Park’s Redwood Shelter

at White Oak Park’s Redwood Shelter Inside Out featuring House Party at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

July 28:

July 29:

July 30:

August:

August 2:

Beabadoobee at Stage AE

August 4:

August 3:

Beyonce at Acrisure Stadium

at Acrisure Stadium Inside Out featuring PYNKtape at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

August 5:

August 6:

Soccer Mommy with Disq at Hartwood Acres - free

at Hartwood Acres - free Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of Rodef Shalom Congregation: An Architectural Jewel-Box

August 8:

Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free

at White Whale Bookstore - free Guys & Dolls through Aug. 13 at the Benedum Center

August 11:

JD McPherson with special guest Paul Luc at South Park Amphitheater - free

August 12:

August 13:

Los Amigos Invisibles with Stone Throwers at Hartwood Acres - free

August 17:

Living News Festival through Aug. 20 at Throughline Theatre

through Aug. 20 at Throughline Theatre Inside Out featuring Desert Hearts and VELVET at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

August 18:

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

August 19:

Inside Out Night at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free

at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free Vintage Base Ball Day at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village

at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of the Cultural District Downtown

August 20:

August 25:

Final Fridays at the Andy Warhol Museum - free

at the Andy Warhol Museum - free Homestead Live Fridays along Homestead’s Eighth Avenue business district - free

along Homestead’s Eighth Avenue business district - free The Tamburitzans at South Park Amphitheater - free

at South Park Amphitheater - free Doors Open Pittsburgh : Light-based public art tour in Downtown

August 26:

Night Market in Squirrel Hill on Murray Ave

August 27:

John Scofiled with Jason Kush at Hartwood Acres - free

at Hartwood Acres - free Pedal PGH 30th anniversary ride

August 30: