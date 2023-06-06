Concerts, performances and more things to do in Pittsburgh this summer
Pittsburgh summers include fantastic concerts, live performances and other entertainment.
WESA has curated a running list of various events taking place in the city for the next few months. Do you have an event to add? Submit it to our community calendar.
Ongoing:
- Three Rivers Arts Festival through June 11
- Lucy Darling in Indulgence at Liberty Magic through June 11
- Every Brilliant Thing at Kinetic Theatre Company through June 11
- Frida…A Self Portrait at the O’Reilly Theater through June 25
- Mr. Messado’s School of Magic for the Young and Young at Heart through Aug. 27
- Traveling While Black at 820 Gallery through Sept. 24
- Two New Exhibitions: Within and Without & Cluster through July 7 at James Gallery
- Rip, Repair, Repeat exhibition through June 17 at Brew House Association Gallery
- “Flight is folklore. Magic. Survival. Escape. Rebellion” by artist Njaimeh Njie at the Carlow University Art Gallery - free
- Uncle Vanya from June 19 - July 2 at Throughline Theatre
- Fellowship 23 at Silver Eye Center for Photography through July 28
- Bach, Beethoven and Brunch on Sundays from June 25 through July 30 throughout the city
- Jimmy Ichihana in The Cards from July 5 through August 13 at Liberty Magic
- Siegfried Tieber in Sixty-Seven Keys from Aug. 16 through Sept. 3 at Liberty Magic
- “Self,” “Inflorescence,” and “James Simon: A Life of Making” at Contemporary Craft throughout the summer
- Reservoir of Jazz at Highland Park on Sundays from Aug. 6 through Aug. 27
- Stars at Riverview series on Saturdays from June 10 through Aug. 26 at Riverview Park
- Farmers Markets throughout the region
- Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter through June 25 at Phipps Conservatory
- Bike the Burgh tours throughout the summer
June 7:
- All Time Low at Stage AE
- Poetry Reading and Conversation: “Two Open Doors in a Field” by Sophie Klahr at White Whale Bookstore - free
June 8:
- Little Richard: I Am Everything at the Harris Theater
- An Evening With David Sedaris at White Whale Bookstore
- A Night at the Opera at the Heinz History Center
June 9:
- Food Truck Fridays with Tocayo at the Allegheny County Courthouse Courtyard
- Dave Wickerham on the Wurlitzer Theatre Organ at Keystone Oaks High School Auditorium
- Boléro through June 14 with the Pittsburgh Ballet and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall
- Mars New Year Festival through June 10 in Mars, Pa.
- The Skyliners at South Park Amphitheater - free
June 10:
- LGBTQ+ Youth Prom: Andy’s Exploding Plastic Prom at the Andy Warhol Museum
- Doors Open Pittsburgh walking tour: Roots of Pittsburgh in Downtown
- Allentown Night Market
June 11:
- Death Angel at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
- Mapping Your Family History at the Heinz History Center (virtual)
- Graffiti & Style-Writing Workshop at the Carrie Blast Furnaces
- River City Brass at Hartwood Acres - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh insider tour: Choderwood - a secret riverfront oasis on the Allegheny River
- Doors Open Pittsburgh walking tour of Oakland’s Walk of Fame
- Queer Craft Market Crafts and Drafts at East End Brewing Company
- Paramore at PPG
June 13:
- Dog Days of Summer at White Oak Park - free
- Anything Goes through June 18 at the Benedum Center
June 14:
- Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free
June 15:
- Hardy at Stage AE
- Christian Cooper’s “Better Living Through Birding” at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall
- Sound Series: Soy Sos with Bri Dominque and Ras Maisha: Dub Corridor at the Andy Warhol Museum
- Inside Out: Opening Celebration at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Court - free
June 16:
- The Tragedy of Richard III (Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project) at the North Park Boathouse Lawn - free
- Allegheny RiverTrail Park groundbreaking celebration along the Allegheny River - free
- The Boxcar Children through June 25 at New Hazlett Theater
- Ally Venable Band with Pierce Dipner at South Park Amphitheater - free
- “The Space Program” by the Jester’s Guild through June 25
June 17:
- Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium
- Inside Out featuring STACYEE PEARL dance project and Soy Sos at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh neighborhood event: Millvale
- An afternoon with author Brian Broome at the CLP-Homewood Auditorium (or virtually) - free
- Swissvale’s Juneteenth Celebration at Les Gets Memorial Field - free
June 18:
- Hartwood Acres Father’s Day Car Cruise - free
- Steel Goat Artisan Roundup at Steel Goat Marketplace - free
- Science and Nature Lecture: Black Bears in Pennsylvania at Powdermill Nature Reserve
- Special Insider Tour: 50th Anniversary of Rockshelter Excavation at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village
- Father’s Day Car Cruise at Hartwood Acres - free
June 20:
- Dog Days of Summer at Settlers Cabin Park - free
- Boygenuis at Stage AE
- Tubby Daniels at Agnes Katz Plaza
June 21:
- Katie Simone at Hartwood Acres at the Sculpture Garden - free
- Snowball Day at Carnegie Science Center
June 22:
- Encanto at South Park’s 100 Acre House - free
- Drag and Draw at the Andy Warhol Museum
- Inside Out featuring Jellyfish at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Summerween in Millvale by Harold’s Haunt
June 23:
- BELT Magaziner Tenth Anniversary Reading at White Whale Bookstore
- Honky-Tonk Jukebox at South Park Amphitheater - free
- Pogopalooza through June 25 in Downtown’s Market Square, and Wilkinsburg
- Oakmont Greek Food Festival through June 25
June 24:
- Night Market in Market Square - free
- WYEP Music Festival at Schenley Plaza - free
- Inside Out featuring Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh and Dini Daddy at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Birdwatching cruise with the National Aviary on the Explorer on Pittsburgh’s North Shore (near the Science Center)
- Doors Open Pittsburgh walking tour of Allegheny West and Millionaire Row
June 25:
- Open Streets Pittsburgh - free
- Billy Price with Gabe Stillman at Hartwood Acres - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh walking the South Side: The ultimate melting pot
June 27:
- Dog Days of Summer at South Park - free
- Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free
- Crossroads of the World: The Impact of Urban Renewal Then and Now at the Heinz History Center - free
- Into the Woods through July 2 at the Benedum Center
June 28:
- Walking with Shadows film by Reel Q - free and virual
June 29:
- Encanto at Hartwood Acres Park’s Mansion Lawn - free
- Bryson Tiller at Stage AE
- Reading and Conversation: “I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World” by Rachel Nuwer (with WESA’s Sarah Boden!) - free
- Anthrocon through July 2 at the David Lawrence Convention Center
- Inside Out featuring Brighter Wavs at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
June 30:
- Final Fridays at the Andy Warhol Museum - free
- Homestead Live Fridays along Homestead’s Eighth Avenue business district - free
- Family Pride Night at the Pittsburgh Zoo
- Big Butler Fair through July 8 in Prospect, Pa.
- Lit Fridays with Joseph Earl Thomas at the August Wilson Center
July:
July 1:
- Inside Out: (Out of the) House Party at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at South Park Amphitheater - free
July 2:
- The Tragedy of Richard III (Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project) at Hartwood Acres Mansion Lawn - free
- Independence Day Celebration at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village
- Pittsburgh Symphony at Hartwood Acres - free
- Motherfolk at The Club at Stage AE
July 4:
- Fourth at the Fort at the Fort Pitt Museum - free
July 6:
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at Boyce Park’s Four Seasons Activity Center - free
- Inside Out featuring OASIS at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
July 7:
- The Tragedie of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark (Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project) at the North Park Boathouse Lawn - free
- Food Truck Fridays with Mommalicious at the Allegheny County Courthouse Courtyard
- Whiskey Rebellion Festival through July 8 at Bradford House Historical Association
- Summer of Love (60s review) at South Park Amphitheater - free
- Unblurred: First Friday and the Garfield Night Market in Garfield
July 8:
- Ed Sheeren (openers include Khalid) at Acrisure Stadium
- Inside Out: Repatriated Realms at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
July 9:
- The Tragedie of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark (Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project) at the Hartwood Acres Mansion Lawn
- Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives with Joe Grushecky at Hartwood Acres - free
July 10:
- The Smile at Stage AE
July 11:
- Dog Days of Summer at North Park - free
- Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free
- Roger Humphries + RH Factor at Agnes Katz Plaza - free
- The Sound of Music through July 16 at the Benedum Center
July 12:
- YUNGBLUD at Stage AE
- Remember The Name at Roxian Theatre
July 13:
- DC League of Super-Pets at Round Hill Park’s Visitors Center - free
- ILLENIUM at Stage AE
- Inside Out featuring Sweet Abyss at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
July 14:
- Dominic Fike at Stage AE
- Under the Sea Rave at Roxian Theatre
- Night Life After Dark at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History
- Tyler Braden with Dave Pahanish at South Park Amphitheater - free
- Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix through July 23 at various locations
July 15:
- Gimme Gimme Disco (inspired by Abba) at Roxian Theatre
- Inside Out featuring Bill Henry Band and Arie Cole at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Pittsburgh Record Convention Summer Show in West View - free after 10 a.m.
July 16:
- Steel Goat Artisan Roundup at Steel Goat Marketplace - free
- WAR with Check Your Bucket at Hartwood Acres - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh Historic Hazelwood: A Tour of Pittsburgh’s “Melting Pot”
- Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of The Downtown Shul: A Hidden Gem
July 18:
- Dog Days of Summer at Harrison Hills Park - free
- Kevin Howard at Agnes Katz Plaza
July 19:
- Reliable Child at White Oak’s Wedding Garden - free
- Marshall Crenshaw at City Winery
July 20:
- Minions: The Rise of Gru at Settlers Cabin Park’s Moccasin Shelter
- Slovak Day at Kennywood
- Inside Out: Summer Exhibition Celebration at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Horse Trading Days through July 22 in Downtown Zelienople
July 21:
- Tekko 2023 through July 22 at David Lawrence Convention Center
- The Dazz Band with Kenny Stockard at South Park Amphitheater - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh: Light-based public art tour in Downtown
July 22:
- Gasolina Reggaetón Party at Roxian Theatre
- Inside Out: The Possibilities of Movement at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
July 23:
- Fitz and the Tantrums with Rett Madison at Hartwood Acres - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh walking Mt. Washington/Chatham Village: It’s a Grandview Indeed
July 25:
- Dog Days of Summer at Boyce Park
- Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free
- Once on this Island through July 30 at the Benedum Center
July 26:
- The Backseat Lovers at Stage AE
July 27:
- Turning Red at White Oak Park’s Redwood Shelter
- Inside Out featuring House Party at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
July 28:
- Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District
- Final Fridays at the Andy Warhol Museum - free
- Homestead Live Fridays along Homestead’s Eighth Avenue business district - free
- Fastball with special guest Tiny Wars at South Park Amphitheater - free
July 29:
- Inside Out featuring C Street Brass and Suave Pav at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Zoo Brew at the Pittsburgh Zoo
- Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh
July 30:
- Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr. at Stage AE
- Sunset Photo Safari at the Carrie Blast Furnaces
- Hometown Night with Zack Keim, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirages at Hartwood Acres - free
August:
August 2:
- Beabadoobee at Stage AE
August 4:
- Richie Goods & Chien Chien with special guest Emmett Goods Ensemble at South Park Amphitheater - free
- Unblurred: First Friday and the Garfield Night Market in Garfield
August 3:
- Beyonce at Acrisure Stadium
- Inside Out featuring PYNKtape at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
August 5:
- Pink, Brandi Carlile & Grouplove at PNC Park
- Inside Out: Spill Acts at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh Behind the Scenes at the Pittsburgh Playhouse
August 6:
- Soccer Mommy with Disq at Hartwood Acres - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of Rodef Shalom Congregation: An Architectural Jewel-Box
August 8:
- Hemingway Summer Poetry Series at White Whale Bookstore - free
- Guys & Dolls through Aug. 13 at the Benedum Center
August 11:
- JD McPherson with special guest Paul Luc at South Park Amphitheater - free
August 12:
- Inside Out: Black Power Storytime at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Court - free
- 12th Annual Bocce Tournament and Festival at Acrisure Stadium
- Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of The Mighty Monongahela
- The Washington County Fair in Washington, Pa.
August 13:
- Los Amigos Invisibles with Stone Throwers at Hartwood Acres - free
August 17:
- Living News Festival through Aug. 20 at Throughline Theatre
- Inside Out featuring Desert Hearts and VELVET at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
August 18:
- Gamma Sports Pickleball Classic through Aug. 20 at the David Lawrence Convention Center
- Merrily We Roll Along through Aug. 27 at the New Hazlett Theater
- Edwin McCain with special guest Bill Deasy at South Park Amphitheater - free
August 19:
- Inside Out Night at the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Park - free
- Vintage Base Ball Day at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village
- Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of the Cultural District Downtown
August 20:
- Steel Goat Artisan Roundup at Steel Goat Marketplace - free
- Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre at Hartwood Acres - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh tour of the Homewood Cemetery
August 25:
- Final Fridays at the Andy Warhol Museum - free
- Homestead Live Fridays along Homestead’s Eighth Avenue business district - free
- The Tamburitzans at South Park Amphitheater - free
- Doors Open Pittsburgh: Light-based public art tour in Downtown
August 26:
- Night Market in Squirrel Hill on Murray Ave
August 27:
- John Scofiled with Jason Kush at Hartwood Acres - free
- Pedal PGH 30th anniversary ride
August 30:
- Morgan Wallen at PNC Park