What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 9-11

From an environmental fashion show to a Broadway classic, here's what to check out in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Upcycled fashion

The Ecolution Fashion Gala returns for its ninth year on Wed., June 7. Staged by the nonprofit Pittsburgh Earth Day, the event features a signature runway fashion show, with a host of local designers contributing outfits that lean on upcycled materials. This year’s special attraction is a new dance commission by world-renowned, Pittsburgh-born choreographer Kyle Abraham.

The life of Frida Kahlo

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo remains an icon as much for her passionately lived life as for her singular paintings. In her one-woman play “Frida … A Self-Portrait,” Brazilian-American writer and performer Vanessa Severo explores Kahlo’s story and finds links with her own life. Pittsburgh Public Theater presents the play’s local premiere Wed., June 7 through June 25.

Bolero with the PSO and PBT

It’s a rare team-up of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. The PSO offers pieces by Stacy Garrop, Gershwin, and Strauss, and on Ravel’s “Bolero” is joined by PBT dancers performing choreography by Susan Jaffe. There are three performances at Heinz Hall, Friday and Saturday nights and the Sunday matinee.

Get onboard and sing along!

Pittsburgh CLO launches its season with Cole Porter’s classic shipboard romantic musical comedy “Anything Goes.” You might go away humming the title tune or any other of a number of standards, from “De-Lovely” and “I Get A Kick Out of You” to “You’re the Top.” It’s at the Benedum Center for eight performances June 13-18.

