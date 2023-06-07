© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 9-11

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Clothes hang on a line.
Owen Carey
/
Vanessa Severo in a 2021 performance of "Frida ... A Self Portrait," at Portland Center Stage. Severo performs the show at Pittsburgh Public Theater starting this week.

From an environmental fashion show to a Broadway classic, here's what to check out in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Upcycled fashion

The Ecolution Fashion Gala returns for its ninth year on Wed., June 7. Staged by the nonprofit Pittsburgh Earth Day, the event features a signature runway fashion show, with a host of local designers contributing outfits that lean on upcycled materials. This year’s special attraction is a new dance commission by world-renowned, Pittsburgh-born choreographer Kyle Abraham.

The life of Frida Kahlo

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo remains an icon as much for her passionately lived life as for her singular paintings. In her one-woman play “Frida … A Self-Portrait,” Brazilian-American writer and performer Vanessa Severo explores Kahlo’s story and finds links with her own life. Pittsburgh Public Theater presents the play’s local premiere Wed., June 7 through June 25.

Bolero with the PSO and PBT

It’s a rare team-up of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. The PSO offers pieces by Stacy Garrop, Gershwin, and Strauss, and on Ravel’s “Bolero” is joined by PBT dancers performing choreography by Susan Jaffe. There are three performances at Heinz Hall, Friday and Saturday nights and the Sunday matinee.

Get onboard and sing along!

Pittsburgh CLO launches its season with Cole Porter’s classic shipboard romantic musical comedy “Anything Goes.” You might go away humming the title tune or any other of a number of standards, from “De-Lovely” and “I Get A Kick Out of You” to “You’re the Top.” It’s at the Benedum Center for eight performances June 13-18.

Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More