What does it mean to receive a key to the city in Pittsburgh?

In July of 1928, thousands gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh to catch a glimpse of Amelia Earhart, nicknamed “Lady Lindy” and “The Mistress of the Air.” The aviation pioneer, known for being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, stopped in the city for a two-hour visit, part of a national tour following her daring flight. According to the Pittsburgh Press, Earhart was extremely modest in discussing her exploits, but waived to the crowds, and praised the ride on the Pennsylvania railroad line: “It is a bully trip, really as interesting as flying!”

And during the brief stop, she was awarded something particularly special: Mayor Charles Kline presented Earhart with a golden key to the city.

Mayors love to hand out keys to the city to notable individuals, to signify an important contribution to the country or just Pittsburgh’s history or culture.

Let’s answer the obvious question right away — no, the key doesn’t actually unlock a door to the Fort Pitt tunnel or a secret chamber in the mayor’s office. It’s basically a funny-shaped plaque, with a bunch of history.

Famous keyholders

On the fifth floor of the Downtown City County Building, there’s a room filled floor to ceiling with 965 metal woodruff drawers containing 150,000 pieces of legislation from Pittsburgh’s past.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA City of Pittsburgh archivist Charles Succop stands in the archives at the City County Building.

“Anything from ordinances to resolutions to proclamations to ordinances from other boroughs we've annexed over the years,” said city archivist Charles Succop.

Succop said Pittsburgh doesn’t have great records of all the keys that have been given to individuals over the years, but it’s been a tradition for at least a century. He held up two small metal molds for keys, about three inches long. Both include the city’s seal. One says “Pittsburgh: Gateway to the West.”

“We're not sure the exact year, but these are two different keys possibly from the turn of the century. Pittsburgh, during this time, would have made their own keys,” he said.

In the city’s archives, Succop discovered a handful of formal proclamations that included the presentation of keys.

“This [one] is for the first Black meter maid in Pittsburgh. It doesn’t have to be an international celebrity to receive a key to the city,” Succop said. “A couple of pastors, local boxers, they usually have some tie to the city. I believe Mac Miller got a key as well.”

Other notable recipients of keys over the years include rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, Steelers legend Franco Harris and civil rights activist Alma Speed Fox. There are also a few more odd examples: In 1911, the Frolicsome Frairs, a group of well-known actors at the time, received the key during their romp through Pittsburgh streets.

“City Solicitor Charles A. O’Briend, representing Mayor W. A. Magee, bade them a formal welcome to the city shortly before 11 o’clock and a neat speech handed over the key of the city,” the Pittsburgh Press article said.

The key was used as an incentive for people to purchase war bonds during World War II. In 1944, the Pittsburgh Press noted that the individual who bought the most bonds would be awarded “permanent possession of a gold key to the city and the privilege of hearing Councilman A.L. Wolk sing, ‘We’re Here, We’re There, We’re Everywhere.’”

Former Mayor Tom Murphy gave multiple keys to the city while he was in the top job. He particularly remembered presenting them to Broadway director Rob Marshall and some of the cast of the TV show The West Wing.

“I would say, stupidly all the time, you just show this to a police officer if you get stopped for something. It gives you a free ticket to the city for the day,” Murphy said. “Of course it didn’t mean anything, so it was a nice moment.”

Murphy said giving out keys to the city was a reprieve from daily difficult decisions.

“It’s a great balance. It was one of those moments when you can recognize people, and that’s the fun part of being mayor, of people that have done heroic things or made Pittsburgh more famous.”

In January of 2019, Mayor Bill Peduto awarded Murphy his own key to the city.

“It was nostalgic, I guess, is the word I’d use,” said Murphy.

No, a key to the city doesn’t unlock a secret door or get you out of a speeding ticket. But it is a way for leaders to recognize newsmakers and those who mean a lot to the community.