What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 30 - July 2

Stop by the Fursuit Parade at Anthrocon, visit an "instrument petting zoo" or listen to birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

The "furries" return

Like fursuited swallows returning to their Appalachian Capistrano, participants in Anthrocon are back in Pittsburgh starting Fri., June 30, for the 18th year running (and hopping, etc.). The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is the Big Nest for the three-day celebration of all creatures anthropomorphized, which includes the Fursuit Parade and Anthrocon Block Party. Some 10,000 furries are expected.

Music at the Frick

The Frick Pittsburgh’s free monthly outdoor concert series Summer Fridays at the Frick begins its new season Fri., June 30. Americana singer-songwriter Christopher Mark Jones kicks things off with his three-piece band. The event also features an “instrument petting zoo,” food trucks and more.

"Daedalum" Downtown

Colorful, inflatable sculptures big enough to walk through: “Daedalum,” the latest “luminarium” from British outfit Architects of Air, takes over Downtown’s Backyard at 8th and Penn this week. Experiencing a luminarium’s mazes and domes is like entering a giant flower or futuristic cathedral, or perhaps even wandering among the ducts and fibers of the human body. Check out this free attraction, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, from Sat., July 1, through Sept. 4.

"Chirp, Chitter, Caw"

Listening to birds is the point of a new Carnegie Museum of Natural History exhibit. The museum worked with artists Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett to create “Chirp, Chitter, Caw: Surrounded by Birdsong” as an immersive way to experience the sounds from the songs of the southern cassowary and superb lyrebird to the percussive performances of the pileated woodpecker. It alights in the museum’s Bird Hall and adjoining R.P. Simmons Family Gallery Sat., July 1.

Fireworks time!

The City of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day Celebration, with live music, fireworks and more, is getting a little bigger. The mainstage in Point State Park, headlined by hometown favorites The Clarks, is joined by stages on Liberty Avenue and the North Shore, featuring acts like Byron Nash & Jacquea Mae of Nash.v.ill, Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers, Billy Price Band, and touring Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Let’s Groove Tonight. The free festivities begin at 4 p.m. Tue., July 4.