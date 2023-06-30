70.3-mile triathlon to take place this weekend in State College

This Sunday, nearly 3,000 athletes from across the country and world will be in Happy Valley for the 70.3-mile IRONMAN triathlon.

Participants will do a 1.2-mile swim at Bald Eagle State Park. From there, they’ll bike 56 miles through Mill Hall, Hublersburg, Pleasant Gap, Centre Hall, Lemont and State College. The race finishes with a 13.1-mile run through Penn State’s campus.

Eric Engelbarts is the executive director of the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance. The Alliance estimated the triathlon will bring $7 million into the community.

There will be some lane closures along the bike route, but Engelbarts said most of the traffic impact and closures will be on campus.

“We hope to give the athletes a secure, safe experience in running across the campus but then also try to be as little impact in the local community as possible,” Engelbarts said.

IRONMAN organizers ask drivers to be careful on the roads on Sunday, to avoid the race route when possible and to budget in some extra time to get where they need to go.

Organizers are also keeping an eye on current poor air quality from Canadian wildfires and the potential for thunderstorms.

“I always like to say, you know, the events that people remember the most are the ones with the weather or some extenuating circumstances. So, maybe that will give them something to remember,” Engelbarts said.

The public is invited to come out to support Ironman participants at the athlete village in Beaver Stadium on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

IRONMAN is still looking for last minute volunteers.

Here is the full list of road closures and delays expected this weekend for the IRONMAN race:

