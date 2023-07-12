© 2023 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 14-16

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
A dark red and black movie poster with a shadow figure in the middle.
Harris Theater
/
"Moon Garden" screens at Harris Theater July 14-19.

Sip some lagers at the Pittsburgh Summer Beer fest, or check out music festivals on the North Side and Point State Park. Here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Summer Shorts

You don’t have to wear shorts (but you can) to the Pittsburgh Symphony’s brand-new Summer Shorts Series. The succinct classical-music series at Downtown’s O’Reilly Theater begins Thu., July 13, with an intermission-less, 90-minute program of works by Mendelssohn, Rossini, Tchaikovsky, and Anna Clyne, conducted by Moon Doh.

Soak up some Solar Concerts

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s summer programming continues with the return of the long-running Solar Concert Series. The slate of 12:15 p.m. shows — free, live, outdoors and solar-powered — runs Thursdays through Aug. 31, in either Buhl Park or Nova Place. The first one is July 13, at Buhl, with acoustic-guitar-and-fiddle duo Jason Gamble and Nashwan Asef Abdullah.

Black Music Festival returns

The annual Black Music Festival returns with three days of local and nationally touring acts in Point State Park, all free of charge. Thu., July 13, is Jazz Day, with headliners The Blackbyrds. Karen Clark-Sheard tops Friday’s Gospel Day bill, while Soul and R&B Day, on Sunday, features Musiq Soulchild, Rose Royce, and DJ Mannie Fresh marking 50 years of hip hop. The fest also includes a plaza for Black vendors between Stanwix Street and Commonwealth Place.

Travel to "Moon Garden"

The dark-fantasy film “Moon Garden” is on a limited U.S. theatrical run that hits the Harris Theater Fri., July 14, through July 19. Ryan Stevens Harris’ 2022 feature — which has garnered notice for its unnerving, old-school visual effects — follows a young girl whose surreal adventures begin after she falls into a coma. Three of the five screenings here are on 35 mm film.

Lagers and live music

You’ve got your pale ales, your classic ambers, your Belgian-style witbiers, even your pilsners and lagers – these are just some of the beers of summer, and there will be about 150 of them to sample at the Pittsburgh Summer Beer Fest. The day-long event, including live music, takes over Stage AE on Sat., July 15.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment.
