Picklesburgh festival moves to larger location Downtown

“Save room for pickles” isn’t something you hear much at the dinner table. But maybe it should be: Pittsburgh’s festival for “all things pickled” is popular enough that it’s moving again to make room for more visitors.

Last year, organizers said, Picklesburgh maxed out Downtown’s 10th Street Bypass, just as it had previously done on the “three sisters” bridges and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. The three-day festival drew nearly 90,000 to the Bypass, according to estimates by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP), which organizes the event.

“At times, especially during our peak hours, it would get very crowded and just kind of become a little uncomfortable for everyone in attendance,” said Jack Dougherty, PDP’s senior director of constituent services.

This year, the festival is taking over both PPG Place and three blocks of the Boulevard of the Allies, from Stanwix to Smithfield streets. Organizers believe that should accommodate everyone coming to sample new and familiar pickle-themed food and drinks and check out 60 vendors, two stages of live music, and more, including the annual pickle-juice-drinking contest.

“We’re excited to bring the festival more into the heart of our Downtown, and just have more space to spread out and have everybody enjoy themselves,” Dougherty said.

The festival, sponsored by KraftHeinz, also features the Li’l Gherkins KidsPlay Activity Area and — new this year — a "Christmas in July" theme, including PDP’s three-story Heinz Pickle Ornament (which complements its other iconic inflatable Picklesburgh pickle) and ticket deals from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Comedy fans can pre-game with Pickles & Giggles, Thursday’s standup showcase at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, featuring Collin Chamberlain and Ray Zawodni.

More information about Picklesburgh is here.